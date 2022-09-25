Rebel’s Romance came with a powerful late run under William Buick to take the Group One Preis Von Europa at Cologne on Sunday.

The Charlie Appleby-trained son of Dubawi had opened his four-year-old campaign with victory in the Listed Fred Archer at Newmarket and followed up in the Group Three Glorious Stakes at Goodwood. His run continued at Hoppegarten on his previous outing, annexing the Grosser Preis von Berlin and he followed up with a second consecutive success at the highest level, beating a field that contained the last two Deutsches Derby winners, Sisfahan and Sammarco. Buick was happy to sit and wait as Alaskasonne set the pace under Andrasch Starke in the mile-and-a-half contest. Rebel’s Romance was last of the seven runners turning for home, but switched to the far rail, the gelding showed a serious turn of foot approaching the furlong pole to get the better of Sammarco, who challenged up the centre of the track and stayed on to get within three-quarters of a length, despite looking well held.

🏇🇩🇪 It's another successful international raid for Charlie Appleby as Rebel's Romance lands the G1 Preis von Europa at Cologne under William Buick!pic.twitter.com/3CK9LScNlh — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) September 25, 2022