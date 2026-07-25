John Ingles looks back on the career of Godolphin's globe-trotter who was retired from racing this month.

In hindsight, the clues were there after his win in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes earlier this month that Rebel’s Romance had probably run his final race. On a sweltering afternoon at Newmarket when winners were being dismounted before returning to the winner’s enclosure, William Buick was keen to ride back in on Godolphin’s eight-year-old so that both could soak up the applause for what was undoubtedly the July Festival’s most popular winner. And rather than discuss future engagements – which were notable by their absence anyway – both Buick and Charlie Appleby instead mainly paid tribute to Rebel’s Romance’s past record in their post-race comments. Confirmation that Rebel’s Romance had indeed run his last race came just over a week later, signalling an end to a career that covered seven successful seasons comprising 32 races and 22 wins and during which he earned the equivalent of more than twelve million pounds. Rebel’s Romance was Godolphin through and through. As well as his sire and grandsire, Dubawi and Dubai Millennium, both his dam and grandam Minidress and Short Skirt won in the royal blue too. Minidress raced only four times but won a maiden at Newmarket on her debut and was beaten a neck in the Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood. Short Skirt was a smart filly, winning the Musidora and St Simon Stakes and finishing placed in the Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks for Sir Michael Stoute, and then joining Saeed bin Suroor for 1,400,000 guineas for whom she won a listed race at Newmarket at four. It would be a while, though, before Rebel’s Romance raced on turf himself. As well as Dubai Millennium, he had a second winner of the Dubai World Cup close up in his pedigree – his dam’s sire Street Cry – so perhaps with that in mind he was campaigned initially on the all-weather and dirt. Besides, he had already been gelded before his two-year-old debut, so the classics weren’t an option. But he won both his starts late in the year at two, novices at Newcastle and Kempton, running out an impressive four-length winner of the latter contest. He wasn’t the only subsequent Group 1 winner in that field, either, as the future Champion Stakes winners Anmaat and Bay Bridge finished behind him in second and fourth. Taking well to the dirt at Meydan early the following year, Rebel’s Romance was a convincing winner of the UAE Derby by five and a half lengths, seeming to confirm that his future lay on artificial surfaces and that he too might be a Dubai World Cup horse in due course.

James Doyle celebrates on Rebel's Romance (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)

But two heavy defeats on the dirt at Meydan early in 2022 prompted a change of direction, revealing that Rebel’s Romance was a high-class turf performer after all. The early years of Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin set-up – focussing on older horses – was dominated by such globe-trotters as Daylami, Fantastic Light, Swain and Grandera, and Rebel’s Romance’s exploits around the world echoed their achievements. His first turf race was a fairly low-key affair, the four-runner Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket, but he won that listed contest readily, which was also his first race over a mile and a half, and it lit the fuse for the remainder of Rebel’s Romance’s hugely successful career. On home turf, Rebel’s Romance was only ever beaten twice, both times finishing third in the King George – behind those other geldings Goliath in 2024 and Calandagan in 2025. A domestic Group 1 eluded him, therefore, but he won last year’s Yorkshire Cup and Hardwicke Stakes in addition to his swansong in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes. But Rebel’s Romance won the bulk of his millions on his travels, winning in Germany, Dubai, Qatar, Hong Kong and the USA. His greatest exploits arguably came at the Breeders’ Cup where he joined High Chaparral and Conduit as a dual winner of the Turf but became the first horse to win that race in non-consecutive years. He was first successful at Keeneland in 2022, and he became the oldest Breeders’ Cup Turf winner at the age of six when regaining his title at Del Mar two years later, sealing the Eclipse Award for Champion Turf Horse. Last November, his bid to win the race for a third time was thwarted only by Ethical Diamond.

A first Breeders' Cup Turf under James Doyle (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)

Another of his best performances came in the 2024 Dubai Sheema Classic where he faced the previous season’s Derby winner Auguste Rodin who had also won the Breeders’ Cup Turf in Rebel’s Romance’s absence in 2023. However, with the favourite trailing home, Rebel’s Romance was chased home by a trio of Japanese horses as he pulled off a 28/1 win. William Buick rode Rebel’s Romance in the majority of his races, including in his first as well as his last, but other jockeys got their chance on him too. James Doyle, who had already won the Grosser Preis von Berlin on him earlier that year, was on board for his first Breeders’ Cup Turf win when Buick had chosen to ride three-year-old stablemate Nation’s Pride instead. Rebel’s Romance also provided two other jockeys, at very different stages of their careers, with what were no doubt memorable wins for different reasons. When Rebel’s Romance won his second Grosser Preis von Berlin in 2024, he became a first Group 1 winner for his teenage rider Billy Loughnane on a day when Buick was at Deauville. ‘It’s a feeling I can’t describe, a feeling of ecstasy’ Loughnane said afterwards. ‘What a star of a horse. I’m very lucky to be riding in these colours and to have the opportunity to sit on a horse like this’. Loughnane’s riding career began after Rebel’s Romance started racing, but in his very next race, the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct, he was partnered to victory by Frankie Dettori, then based in the States in his farewell season. One of Dettori’s last big winners of his career, Rebel’s Romance was also Dettori’s final winner in the Godolphin colours, having won plenty of big races on the operation’s globe-trotters mentioned above when stable jockey to Saeed bin Suroor many years earlier. That was also the ninth and final Group/Grade 1 win of Rebel’s Romance’s career.

Rebel's Romance and William Buick take the plaudits after their final win at Newmarket