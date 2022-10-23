Rebel Ivy floored some big names when running out a straightforward winner of a strong-looking Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares’ Hurdle at Limerick.

An 18/1 chance in the Listed contest for trainer James Motherway and rider Sean O’Keeffe, the seven-year-old jumped soundly to saunter into the lead over the penultimate fence. With her rivals strung out behind her, the mare was unchallenged in crossing the line 10 lengths ahead of Coral Cup winner Heaven Help Us and Mares’ Hurdle runner-up Queens Brook, who was sent off the 4/6 favourite. “I’m over the moon. It was her first run of the season, we knew it was a hot race and I told Sean to ride for a place,” Motherway said.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!