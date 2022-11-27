In less than a decade Rebecca Menzies has increased her numbers more than 10-fold – and yet there is a growing feeling that this may only be the start for a trainer with a burning desire to take her career to the next level.

It is no slight on the 33-year-old that few knew who Menzies was when she became Britain’s youngest trainer in 2013, aged just 24. Having become obsessed with the sport as a teenager after meeting prominent owner Walter Gott, whose colours were carried to big-race success by Addington Boy and Granit d’Estruval, Menzies joined the latter’s trainer Ferdy Murphy, working her way up the ranks to become his assistant. In the spring of 2013 it was announced that Murphy, a veteran trainer with 10 Cheltenham Festival winners on his CV, was to relocate to France, leaving Menzies to ponder her next move.

She said: “When I first found out Ferdy was going to France I was probably in a bit of a panic to be honest thinking ‘God, what am I going to do now?' "I could have gone to work for someone else, and I did have a couple of job offers, but Ferdy said ‘why don’t you set up on your own? There’ll be a few horses from here with owners that don’t want to go France and it might be the only chance you’ll get to set up with a small group of horses you already know’. “The problem was I didn’t have a yard and I hadn’t done the exams, so it was a very condensed summer doing the modules and trying to find somewhere to put these horses that were in the field.” Menzies’ search for a base led to her taking over the reins from another powerhouse of northern racing in Peter Beaumont, best known as the trainer of 1993 Gold Cup hero Jodami. With just half a dozen horses in her care and perhaps plenty waiting for her inevitable fall, Menzies admitted to self doubts – but any apprehension was significantly outweighed by sheer determination and a will to succeed and after just a few months with a licence, Menzies became the youngest ever female trainer in Britain to saddle a winner when Pistol Basc struck gold at Sedgefield. “I suppose it was a little bit daunting, but at the same time I had nothing to lose by trying and that was what spurred me on,” she continued. “Genuinely at the start the ambition was just to survive and try to have winners. For the first couple of years it was a question of whether it was going to work or not and making enough money to pay your bills and make it viable – it was literally bare survival. “It was good we started with horses like Balding Banker who was my first runner, and Pistol Basc who was my first winner, because I already knew them so I knew what we needed to do with them. “There were people that said ‘oh you’re too young’. I didn’t get any stick for being a girl, but being as young as I was there were a few people who thought ‘how do you know enough to be doing this?’. "I actually did my modules with Dan Skelton and Charlie Appleby, so that was a little bit daunting as well, but at that stage we just had the six horses and I just needed to do the job with them and prove myself really."

After three successful years in Brandsby, which saw her string increase to around 25, in 2016 Menzies moved north to Howe Hills – a yard in County Durham owned by former trainer John Wade. With several of Wade’s horses still on the property, overnight the string was pushing 40, which led to a change in Menzies’ battle plan. She said: “It was a big jump going from Brandsby to here – everything is on a much bigger scale. There is a bit of pressure that comes with that as we have brilliant facilities and the horses needed to deliver, but thankfully they did seem to improve when they came here. “Obviously the more horses you get you can upscale things a little bit and get more staff and other targets start to become more achievable then because you have the people to help you do it. When we first started I was doing a lot myself, so it’s quite nice to be able to sit back and manage it more, rather than being so hands on. “It’s still all about survival now, don’t get me wrong, but obviously we can relax a little bit more now knowing we’ve got a good system in place and good people."