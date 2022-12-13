The Newport-based trainer has both Pats Fancy and Wayfinder in the race, but will need plenty to come out if the latter is to take his chance in the big staying handicap chase on December 27.

Pats Fancy won two novice chases at Chepstow last winter before chasing home the smart Bravemansgame at Newbury in February.

Things did not go according to plan when next seen in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, when finishing a distant fifth of six to Stattler.

Despite a low-key return in a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle over almost three miles at Chepstow earlier this month, Curtis says Pats Fancy is still on course for the Welsh National, for which he is a 10/1 chance with the sponsors.

“I knew he’d need that run,” said Curtis.

“He was quite late coming in this year after Cheltenham and got slightly jarred up.

“That was purely just to give him a good blow on grass. He was carrying a lot of weight and he’s come on loads since.

“So, we are getting him ready for the Welsh National now.

“He’s in good form and I wouldn’t take any notice of his hurdles run. It was purely just to get him out.”