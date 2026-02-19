Rebecca Curtis and Haiti Couleurs leading the charge for Wales at Cheltenham Festival

With a national speed limit of 20mph (or so it seems), runners in Wales - even at Ffos Las in the heavy - are in danger of getting fined.

And there are plenty of good horses at the moment in the training yards of the likes of Sam Thomas, Evan Williams and Rebecca Curtis who could provide a much needed government windfall. Amid talk of English trainers having more chances of beating the Irish at the forthcoming Cheltenham Festival, it is Curtis who might just steal the show when bidding to continue an already impressive record at the meeting with her Irish and Welsh Grand National winner Haiti Couleurs. A Gold Cup victory for this extremely likeable horse would certainly warrant an outpouring of song in the valleys.

The Festival highlight has been dominated by the Irish in recent years and not since Native River in 2016 has the race been won by a British-trained horse. But there are obvious comparisons with Haiti Couleurs as Native River was also a Welsh National winner, and the annual three-and-three-quarter-mile marathon has produced five subsequent Gold Cup heroes since 1983 when Jenny Pitman's Burrough Hill Lad proved stones ahead of the handicapper. Grinders such as Cool Ground, Master Oats, Synchronised - and Native River - followed suit thus emphasising that stamina is always an essential ingredient come the big day. Haiti Couleurs proved he has that quality in abundance at both Fairyhouse and Chepstow and, apart from one blip this season when suffering from a sore back in the Betfair Chase, his progress has been relentless.

Haiti Couleurs is in control of the Denman Chase

In a good ground Gold Cup, it's possible that the usual fast pace might find him out but every other factor seems to be a positive. Haiti Couleurs has won six of his eight chases (always very strong at the finish) and when winning last year's Princess Royal National Hunt Chase, in which he cantered round, he was rated just 135 whereas after his subsequent performances, including a defeat of L'Homme Presse in the Denman Chase at Newbury just over a fortnight ago, the figure is now 166. That is phenomenal improvement. Moreover, he is unbeaten in two visits to Cheltenham (having won a handicap hurdle on the course in December '24) while his Pembrokeshire-based trainer, without ever having a string to numerically match far more lauded teams, has sent out five Festival winners in Teaforthree, At Fishers Cross, O'Faolains Boy, Irish Cavalier and, most recently, Lisnagar Oscar in the 2020 Stayers' Hurdle. That too is an outstanding achievement.