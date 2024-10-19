Reaction from the beaten connections of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot

Reynier’s five-year-old was finishing second in his third Group One in the UK having filled the same spot in this race last year behind Big Rock and in the 2023 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

In that race on the Downs, won by Paddington, QEII victor Charyn was behind Facteur Cheval, but Roger Varian’s grey is a different proposition these days.

His victory at Ascot cemented his position as the standout miler in Europe and he was winning for the fifth time this season, a third at the highest level.

The pair pulled clear of David Menuisier’s filly Tamfana and had a ding-dong battle inside the final furlong, but Charyn was not to be denied.

“You can’t really be frustrated after a run like that – he’s been beaten by a champion in Charyn,” said a magnanimous Reynier.

“He’s the best miler in Europe, without doubt now. We beat him last year in the Sussex and on this interesting ground we were hoping to do it again, but obviously he has just been improving and improving all year.

“Charyn is just unbeatable but it’s like a victory to be second. Our horse never lets us down, he is a dream horse. We can take him all over the world and he behaves perfectly. He adapted to Dubai very well (when winning the Dubai Turf), so maybe we can start thinking about going back there.

“A furlong out I thought we were going to win as he came alongside, I thought if we got in front maybe Charyn would stop, but he’s a pure champion. I’m happy for his owner Nurlan Bizakov and all the connections and I just hope I can repeat this for them on November 2 in Sydney when Lazzat runs in the Golden Eagle!”

Maxime Guyon was the man on board and said: “We had a really good race, he followed the winner and when we went with him, I thought I could win – but he went on again.

“My horse ran really well, he did the same last year when he also finished second. He loved the ground. He has a really good turn of foot on this ground and on good ground also, it’s amazing.”

Menuisier was also a proud man as Tamfana finished third against the boys.

He said: “She’s run a great race. She was coming off the bridle at halfway and probably at this level that is not her favourite ground, she’s probably better when it is quicker.

“But look, I’m not going to make excuses, she’s been beaten by two absolute superstars and she’s only a three-year-old.

“We can really look forward to her next year. I still don’t know what is going to be her best trip. She’s won a Group One over a mile, we know she stays a mile and two furlongs and she might get further.

“We still haven’t figured out her ideal trip but all I know is she’s a massive filly and she will win some big races next year.”