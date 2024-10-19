Charyn won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot | report and free video replay

The pair came very close together in the final furlong before Charyn asserted, going on to win by two lengths. Tamfana was double that distance away in third.

The threats to Charyn came from behind with French pair Metropolitan and Facteur Cheval, second in last year's renewal, tracking Silvestre de Sousa's every move. Facteur Cheval was short of room and had to barge his way into the open but quickly drew alongside Charyn.

Despite a busy season, Charyn looked as good as ever before the mile contest and, once the gates had opened, travelled with plenty of zest in the main group which was taken along by Henry Longfellow with Tamfana also prominent.

Another success followed in April, he was then second in the Lockinge before winning the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal Meeting; he added another Group One prize in the Marois in August and then finished second in the Moulin last month.

The grey has danced every dance in a season that started out with a Listed victory at Doncaster in March.

De Sousa admitted he hit the front sooner than ideal, telling ITV Racing: "I thought I'm a bit too soon (on hitting the front) but the ground is so wet and when it's wet you can lose momentum if you try and take them back so you just have to sit quiet and I knew that whatever challenged me in the final furlong I had plenty left.

"He just had a look there at the big screen but he's such a good horse and I hope it's not going to be too long before I sit on something like him again.

"Roger (Varian, trainer) has done such a great job with this horse and the whole team at home as well."

Charyn is due to be retired to owner Nurlan Bizakov's stud but Varian is quietly hoping his stable star might have one more race in him before being put out to grass.

"I think it's already been announced that he will retire at the end of this season, be a stallion for Nurlan Bizakov's stud operation in France," he said.

He continued: "I, of course, would love him to stay in training but I think that's not going to be the case. We'll have to see how he comes out of this race, we might just contemplate one more international run.

"He's the finished article now, he's fully developed and he's absolutely at his peak and hasn't he been great all year? Delighted. Delighted for Nurlan Bizakov, the team, the team at home - a great result."

When asked if he had wanted De Sousa to kick on once in the lead, he admitted: "There was a big moment when I thought that. The jockey likes to make the trainer sweat. I thought it was a magnificent performance from the horse. He got a perfect trip, he got a lovely position, he travelled, eased into the race and looked like he would be a very comfortable winner. Silvestre was just looking after him, making sure he got home,and he just gave the second a chance but then we saw Charyn's fighting qualities and he did have to knuckle down, put his head down and he was very tough and strong in the final furlong, put the race to bed nicely, and I thought it was a very dominant performance."

It's a tough game

It has not been an easy season for Varian who has lost two high profile owners from the yard and he admitted that it can be a tough game, responding: "I think the game matches Charyn.

It's a tough game and ups and downs every month and every week but I've got great people around me, great people at home, support and some wonderful owners and I'm very lucky to train some special horses and you pick yourself up when you take a knock and you get on with it.

"I could reflect on the year and say yes, it's had its challenges but it's been a fantastic year; we've got one of the top milers in Europe if not the world and we're housing an English Classic winner amongst plenty of other good stuff so we've had a good year. it's had its ups and downs but we're here again in the winner's enclosure again on Champions Day."