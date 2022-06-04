Andrew Balding was quick to give credit to Hoo Ya Mal’s owner after almost pulling off a 150/1 shock in the Cazoo Derby, chasing home impressive winner Desert Crown.

Victorious in a York maiden in August, he had been beaten in each of his previous three starts, and having been behind Nations Pride over 10 furlongs at Newmarket he clearly appreciated the stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time.

David Probert had a dream run aboard the son of Territories, to finish two and a half lengths behind Sir Michael Stoute’s unbeaten colt.

Balding took none of the credit, however, and said: “I have Ahmad Al Shaikh to thank entirely, because I didn’t want to run in the race but he insisted, and at the end of the day he made a very good argument that if the horse who was supplemented won it (Nations Pride), we’d think where would we have finished, so it was a great decision.

“The winner is a very good horse.”

Westover (25/1) was narrowly behind in third under Rob Hornby, who had to overcome a bad draw and found himself hemmed in on the rail coming round Tattenham Corner.

Winner of the Sandown Classic Trial, trainer Ralph Beckett feels the son of Frankel will compete in the Irish Derby and, further down the line, the final British Classic of the season.

Beckett said: “What a run! We were just a bit unlucky really. Just after the line he was second. Just the draw really. It is a tough gig to be there in stall one or two – the stats are against you. He got a good slot but he just couldn’t get out.

“I actually noticed the second came from behind him. I think we will go to Ireland and then the St Leger later on.

“He’s a cracking horse and he’s run a huge race, I’m thrilled with him. I think nothing went wrong except the gap was going quicker than he was at the time.

“The obvious thing now is to go for the Irish Derby on a big, galloping track. All of us would agree that if we can’t win it Sir Michael winning it gives us all great hope. I’m extremely glad to be here.”