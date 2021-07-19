Sporting Life
Racegoers at Ascot

RCA: Covid vaccination requirement from October is challenge

By Sporting Life
21:17 · MON July 19, 2021

The Racecourse Association is anticipating a “significant logistical operation” after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced full Covid vaccination will be a requirement for entry to “venues where large crowds gather” from October.

The Prime Minister was speaking on ‘Freedom Day’ as previous coronavirus restrictions come to an end in England – permitting the return of full crowds to racecourses and other major venues for the first time since March 2020.

However, he spelled out that a new regulation will come into force this autumn when proof of double vaccination against coronavirus will be needed for admission to “nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather”.

Mr Johnson said: “I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s will have had the chance to be double jabbed, we are planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather. Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient.”

The RCA will seek further clarification of detailed plans but has issued a statement confirming the intention to work with Government on necessary contingency plans.

It read: “The RCA notes today’s announcement from the Prime Minister that as of October 1 2021, the Covid Pass is to be made mandatory for certain events in England.

“We welcome the fact that this inception date will allow all British adults to have the option of being double vaccinated.

“While we all sincerely hope the days of Covid restrictions are behind us, it is vital that horseracing and the wider sports/leisure economies have contingency plans to avoid commercially damaging restrictions being re-imposed but equally allow us to host safe events.

“Our immediate attention now turns to working with Government, stakeholder partners and member racecourses to understand the detail behind this plan and map out what will be a significant logistical operation.”

