RCA: Covid vaccination requirement from October is challenge

The Prime Minister was speaking on ‘Freedom Day’ as previous coronavirus restrictions come to an end in England – permitting the return of full crowds to racecourses and other major venues for the first time since March 2020.

However, he spelled out that a new regulation will come into force this autumn when proof of double vaccination against coronavirus will be needed for admission to “nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather”.

Mr Johnson said: “I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s will have had the chance to be double jabbed, we are planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather. Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient.”