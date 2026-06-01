Ratings Update from Timeform | Chantilly, Dusseldorf, Carlisle and Beverley

Nic Doggett details the main movers from Chantilly, Dusseldorf, Carlisle and Beverley in the latest Timeform Ratings Update.

While the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly was perfectly choreographed by the Ballydoyle trio of Constitution River (who remains on a Timeform master rating of 124p), Mountain Hawk and Montreal, there were some notable names bouncing back into the winners’ enclosure north of Paris. The 121-rated Sajir didn’t need to be at his best in the Prix du Gros-Chene under Oisin Murphy, but it looked a perfect prep for his long-term target of Royal Ascot. Withdrawn at the start ahead of last year’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, he is on track for some redemption; his Sunday success, along with last season’s Prix Maurice de Gheest win, suggesting that quick ground holds no fears.

Goliath has the King George won a long way out

Goliath (120) secured his first win since September’s Grosser Preis von Baden, and is another who could be Royal Ascot-bound, with his expert trainer Francis-Henri Graffard suggesting the Hardwicke Stakes - before an attempt to regain his King George VI And Queen Elizabeth II Stakes crown back there later in the season – is the route he will go down. Over at Dusseldorf, the Charlie Johnston-trained Timeforshowcasing (up 9 lb to 105) showed much improved form as she finally got the breakthrough at pattern level in the German 1000 Guineas. She has an entry in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and connections ‘may have to roll the dice in a Group 1 again’ according to Johnston. There's plenty of stamina in the dam's side of her pedigree and she'd be well worth a try over further at some stage, too. Back on these shores, Saturday’s rearranged fixture, which saw Haydock’s Group 3 Pinnacle Stakes head further north to Carlisle, was dominated by Estrange (now 116p) in a race that went to script, both her and Waardah unpenalised for their Group 2 wins last year and too good for the rest. Connections of the winner suggested the Pretty Polly, rather than the Lancashire Oaks she won last year, could be the route, with softer ground preferred. Waardah (now 112), who'd produced a smart performance when winning the Lillie Langtry last year, should have another good season ahead of her, quite fresh back after seven months off but sticking to her guns behind a classier and more natural middle-distance mare.

Estrange wins at Haydock