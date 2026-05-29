Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners on a busy weekend for the Musley Bank team.

13:15 Chester - Elemma

She’s been disappointing in her two starts to date and I’m hoping the step up in trip will help. She’s one of the few of mine with a decent draw at Chester on Saturday but she does need to find plenty of improvement going up to seven furlongs to trouble some of these, 13:30 Carlisle - Castle Stuart

He ran another solid race at York last time but is a horse who just needs to relax more in his races. He tries too hard throughout them at the moment. I do think he’ll stay a mile-and-a-half and we’re happy to try the trip again. If he races properly he’s capable of being very competitive. 13:50 Chester - Virtuous Star

This is a lovely horse, one we like a lot. We’re really looing forward to getting him started but he’s in against a few rivals who have had a run or two and we’re drawn nine of 11 which really worries me. He goes very well but will need luck and to learn quickly on the job.

14:00 Carlisle - Havana Rum

He’s back as high as he’s been in the ratings but is in great order right now. He wasn’t at his best at Doncaster last time but ran really well on his reappearance at Pontefract. If in that sort of form again, and we think he is, he has a chance at a track he goes well at. 14:15 Beverley - Crystal Queen

We were pleased with her debut run at Ayr. It was only a three-runner race, they went no gallop and she just over-raced and was too keen. She was learning on the job that day and should have a good pace to aim at this time which will suit. It will be interesting to see how she runs and I don’t want to sound like a broken record but stall eight doesn’t make life easy. 14:20 Chester - Claret And Blues

He’s not a bad horse and should be competitive in a race of this nature but he’s in 12 of 12 and that’s not where you want to be at Chester. 14:20 Chester - Explainingislosing

Nor is stall 11 where this fellow is. It’s so frustrating as he’s the one I fancied for this race. I think going up to six furlongs will suit him but from there we need them to go too fast then fall into a heap up front. 14:48 Beverley - Big Cigar

I was very pleased with his debut win at Newcastle. He was very professional that day. I don’t know what he beat but he travelled nicely and picked up to win well. He’s up in grade on Saturday and clearly needs to improve but he’s perfectly entitled to do that. I’d like to have been drawn lower but he’s going well at home. 16:05 Chester - Fizzy Crystal

I thought she did well to win at Newcastle last time and tries very hard which always helps. Stall six is fine and she’s up three pounds and up in grade but will always do her best so has a chance.

16:20 Carlisle - Ziggy’s Queen

She disappointed at Thirsk last time from a wide draw but we know she’s better than that. She’s another who is going well but does need to find her best form again to win this. 16:32 Beverley - Clear Above

He just hasn’t shown enough speed to be winning races over seven furlongs and a mile so we’re stepping up in trip on Saturday. I think that’s going to suit him but it needs to bring about plenty of improvement. 16:38 Chester - Advance Twentyfive

He’s been extremely disappointing in both starts this season. We’ve checked him over and can’t find anything wrong at all. He just hasn’t finished his races off. We always felt he was a ten-furlong horse so go up to that trip on Saturday and I’d love to see more spark from him. He has a half-decent draw. 16:55 Carlisle - Horu Kanu

He didn’t handle Hamilton at all last time. He fell down the hill that day and flew back up it, running a mighty race in the end to finish third. This is competitive, a lot of progressive horses are in here, but my fellow will go well. 17:08 Beverley - Far Ahead

He’s been a tad unlucky of late and ran well on his last run here at Beverley. He’s from a mark now that he really needs to start being competitive from so we’ll see. Thirsk Sunday 15:45 Whispering Moon

I’m a little surprised that we’re running him this early, I thought he might take a bit more time, but he’s been going well at home and we took him away for a piece of work the other day and he shaped well. Another horse we’re looking forward to getting started. 17:45 Strike Red