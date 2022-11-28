Tony McFadden uses Timeform ratings to highlight how L'Homme Presse would have a huge chance in the King George VI Chase if connections have a rethink and elect to send him to Kempton.

Constitution Hill understandably hogged the headlines on Saturday after extending his unbeaten record with an effortless success in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle, but he wasn't the only runner on the Newcastle card to post a top-class performance. L'Homme Presse, who was also rerouted to Newcastle after being taken out at Ascot the previous weekend, earned a Timeform rating of 172p (from 166p) for his comfortable success under top weight in an excellent edition of the Rehearsal Handicap Chase.

That is 1 lb higher than the rating Protektorat earned for his wide-margin win in the Betfair Chase seven days earlier, which means that the only staying chasers rated higher are Allaho (179), A Plus Tard (177) and Galopin des Champs (175p). L'Homme Presse is now rated significantly higher than the market leaders for the King George VI Chase, with Bravemansgame (162+), Hitman (163) and Envoi Allen (166) unable to match the level of form L'Homme Presse displayed at Newcastle.

The King George is seemingly not on the agenda, with owner Andy Edwards saying: "I don’t know (where he goes next) but it would have to rain a lot to go to the King George." However, L'Homme Presse posted a top-class performance at Newcastle on ground described as good by Timeform, highlighting his versatility, and he would be the one to beat on that form if turning up at Kempton. L'Homme Presse, a dual Grade 1 winner last season, including the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, had a big class edge over his Newcastle rivals dropping back into a handicap, but it was still no mean feat to defy a BHA mark of 164 against some interesting sorts, with the progressive Into Overdrive in second and the lightly-raced Happygolucky in third.

We have seen some big efforts from topweights in handicaps this season, including from the likes of Greaneteen in the Haldon Gold Cup and Frodon in the Badger Beer Chase, but it's still relatively rare to see horses win off a mark as high as 164. Only 16 times this century has a chaser defied a higher rating than 164, with that list headed by Well Chief who landed the Victor Chandler Chase off 176 in 2005. The bulk of that list is comprised by two-milers and only Denman has defied a higher mark than 164 in a handicap chase over three miles or further this century (he won the 2009 Hennessy off 174).