Rashabar set for the Prix Morny at Deauville

The late Robert Sangster’s silks were carried to victory by such luminaries as The Minstrel, Golden Fleece, Rodrigo De Triano and many, many others down the years, and were making a welcome return to the big stage as Brian Meehan’s son of Holy Roman Emperor sprang an 80-1 shock.

Despite such long odds and heading into the race as a maiden, connections were optimistic about their chances and although many would have been surprised by the outcome, those closest to the colt were not, as racing temporarily went back in time and the Sangster name was once again up in lights.

“It came as a surprise, but it wasn’t a surprise at the same time,” said Sangster, manager for owners Manton Thoroughbreds.

“We went into the race full of confidence, really from Newbury (on debut), that he was the right sort of horse for the race. Everything at Chester didn’t really go to plan with the draw and the way he was slowly away, but he did the fastest sectional in the final furlong.

“Sean Levey made an interesting point that going round Chester is like having two runs and he was quite right as the horse came on mentally and as long as Brian and the team were happy, it was always all systems go.”