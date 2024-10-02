Rashabar heading to Paris firing on all cylinders ahead of Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere

Brian Meehan’s Coventry Stakes hero found only Aidan O’Brien’s Whistlejacket too good when second in the Prix Morny earlier in the summer and with connections resisting temptation to go for the National Stakes in Ireland recently, Rashabar will again cross the Channel as he steps up to seven furlongs.

The son of Holy Roman Emperor had been mooted as a Breeders’ Cup contender for later in the year, but his team are now leaning towards this being the colt’s final outing of a so-far successful juvenile campaign, with sights already pointed at a return to the French capital for next May’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

“He’s come out of the Morny really well. We gave the National a good long hard think, but opted to keep the miles low on the clock and with the French premiums, this looked an obvious target for him,” said Sam Sangster, manager of owners Manton Thoroughbreds.

“I think this will be his swansong for the year and I think we will be thinking of a similar path Isaac Shelby took the other year which was finishing him off after this and heading to the Greenham and French Guineas next spring.

“He’s got an exceptional temperament. He is a horse we could very easily take to the Breeders’ Cup, but we really think he is a horse for next year.”