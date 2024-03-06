Ranking Willie Mullins' Cheltenham Festival favourites including State Man, Lossiemouth and Galopin Des Champs

Tony McFadden examines Willie Mullins' eight Cheltenham Festival favourites who are 2/1 or shorter and states whether he thinks they are bankers or should be opposed.

Ballyburn (Supreme Novices' Hurdle/Gallagher Novices' Hurdle) Ballyburn put up the best performance by a novice hurdler all season when winning a two-mile Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, while prior to that he had won a two-and-a-half-mile maiden hurdle by 25 lengths. His target remains unclear but he is clearly versatile in terms of distance and his last two efforts suggest he will be hard to beat wherever he turns up. Verdict: Banker

State Man (Champion Hurdle) State Man's only defeat in 11 completed starts for Willie Mullins came in last year's Champion Hurdle when he was runner-up to an all-time great in Constitution Hill. He won't have that rival to worry about this time and he holds excellent claims on the back of a flawless campaign which has seen him brush aside all challengers in Ireland with ease. He's top class and reliable. Verdict: Banker

Lossiemouth (Mares' Hurdle) Lossiemouth was the best of her age group last season when she won four of her five starts for Willie Mullins, most notably the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. She has raced only once so far this season but was a hugely impressive winner of the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in January, looking better than ever. She takes on a longer trip here but her class should see her through. Verdict: Banker

Embassy Gardens (National Hunt Novices' Chase) It's hard to fault the start Embassy Gardens has made to his chasing career, winning both starts over fences by wide margins. He's solid and is likely to run well but he's up against horses with stronger form and may have to settle for minor honours. Verdict: Bust

Fact To File (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase) You can pick holes in Fact To File's form over fences as he's not had many rivals to beat, but the way he's been winning has been very impressive. He's an exciting prospect and likely to prove too classy for his opponents in the Brown Advisory, though Grey Dawning would be a serious opponent if turning up here instead of the Turners Novices' Chase the following day. Verdict: On the fence

El Fabiolo (Champion Chase) El Fabiolo faces another top-class chaser in Jonbon but Willie Mullins' star had his measure in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival last season and it's likely to be a similar story this time around. El Fabiolo has won all six starts over fences and was particularly impressive at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, coasting clear in the style of one with more to give. Verdict: Banker

Galopin des Champs (Cheltenham Gold Cup) Galopin des Champs is the reigning champ and he arrives in excellent order having followed his 23-length success in the Savills Chase at Christmas with a dominant victory in the Irish Gold Cup last month. There's no doubt he's the one to beat, but he'll be up against plenty of talented rivals in the Gold Cup, most notably Shishkin who would have won the King George but for unluckily stumbling after the second last. The likes of L'Homme Presse and Corach Rambler are other interesting contenders at bigger prices and Galopin des Champs looks too short at around even money. Verdict: Bust

Dinoblue (Mares' Chase) It took Dinoblue a bit of time to fully get her act together over fences but she progressed well towards the end of last season and has carried on improving this time around. She made it four wins in a row when winning her first Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas and there was no shame in finishing runner-up to El Fabiolo back there at the Dublin Racing Festival last month. Her form marks her out as the one to beat and, while her stamina is unproven, she promises to stay this trip. Verdict: Banker

Ranking Mullins' favourites (From most likely winner to least likely) 1. State Man 2. Lossiemouth 3. El Fabiolo 4. Ballyburn 5. Dinoblue 6. Fact To File 7. Galopin des Champs 8. Embassy Gardens