Randox Grand National: Willie Mullins eyes repeat win with Nick Rockett

The Willie Mullins battalions have swept all before them in the UK in recent years. They came, they saw, they conquered.

Even sleepy old Plumpton, tucked away in a quiet corner of East Sussex, wasn’t safe. Not when Absurde came calling in April. But the walls of the Randox Grand National held firm for longer than most. After all it was 19 years between Hedgehunter providing the trainer with a first win in the great race and I Am Maximus the second. But if the latter’s 2024 success breached the barricades, Nick Rockett’s victory 12 months later sent them crumbling to the floor. He was followed home by the previous year’s winner, with stablemates Grangeclare West and Meetingofthewaters third and fifth. The white flag finally flew over the sport’s most famous race.

The Grand National-winning team (credit The Jockey Club)

It was one of the most memorable stories in the rich history of the Grand National. The father-and-son dynamic with Patrick in the saddle, the raw emotion both showed in the immediate aftermath and then the heartbreaking backstory of Sadie Andrew, the late wife of the horse’s owner, Stewart. She knew Willie from their schooldays but passed away following a fight with cancer just after Nick Rockett’s first run. And on Wednesday morning, on a drizzly, cool day in County Carlow, the road back to Aintree was starting to take shape. Parading in front of the media are the principals from 2025 alongside Spanish Harlem, Mullins’ latest big-race winner. He landed the Kerry National last month and is owned by Dr Richard Fitzgerald, who also owns Randox. You know his direction of travel, but what about Nick Rockett?

Patrick Mullins celebrates Nick Rockett's Grand National win

“We haven’t decided if we’re going to do the National or not,” the trainer says. “But possibly the more I think about it, and we’ve all been thinking about it for the last few weeks, because the question keeps cropping up, the more I think it’s probably a good idea to go back to Aintree with a horse who showed he handles the track so well. “I don’t think he’ll have much more weight this time. I Am Maximus went back this year and had every chance over the last few fences, so we know it can be done. “His owner Stewart has been discussing Gold Cup entries with me. He was asking should we be going for Cheltenham? So that’s a little thing in his head but when I look at the Gold Cup horses that are around, I think might he have as good a chance in the National. “And to go back and do it again, that would be something.” WATCH: Re-live the Aintree drama in full with our FREE video replay

Nick Rockett has the number one saddle cloth this morning, in two is I Am Maximus. You feel he’s a little hard done. Two Nationals, one wide-margin win and a narrow defeat under top weight on that unforgettable sunny April afternoon. He’s alert, taking it all in, and will be Liverpool-bound again this spring if all goes well. “I’d imagine he will. JP loves the National and having horses in it and JP has a couple of Gold Cup horses already. I’d imagine I Am Maximus will be back at Aintree,” Willie says. And as numbers one and two circle in front, you can’t help but notice the similarities, not physically, but in terms of their profiles heading into the last two renewals. “You do want that quality nowadays,” Mullins says. “It’s nice to have one on the up with it too. I’m hoping Spanish Harlem this year might be the horse. He just seems to have come right for me. He’s been here two years and it’s the first time I’ve been happy with him. “He won the Kerry National, and hopefully I have two or three more horses like last year to go there with and plan campaigns for." In saddlecloth three is Grangeclare West, also heading back for another go at the great race. “I think he could go back, all those horses, once they’ve been around there once or twice and have shown an aptitude for it, you think right, let’s go back,” his trainer confirms. “The weights are much tighter nowadays and it’s a different type of race. We’d see ourselves going back there with him.” And with Mullins there’s always a sense of history, not only past achievements but what might be next on the radar. Nick Rockett is posing for photos now, and the trainer asks: “Has any horse ever won the Gold Cup after winning a Grand National?” The heads shake. “That could be a unique achievement and Nick Rockett and I Am Maximus are two horses with that quality I think to be Gold Cup contenders. Whether they’re good enough to win it, I don’t know.” And they’d have to be campaigned differently if they were to take the road to Cheltenham next autumn. “With the Gold Cup horses you can run in all those big races. Last year Galopin Des Champs won three of his five races, he’s earning good money all the time. But Grand National horses are different. You more or less have to mind them for the whole season. “A few years ago we had a horse who was favourite at Aintree, and he fell at the first - Micko’s Dream. I’ve never been as disappointed in my life. A year’s work and it’s all over like that in a flash.”