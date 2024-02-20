Randox Grand National weights reaction:

Lucinda Russell says winning the Randox Grand National is “incredibly addictive” as she bids to become the most successful female trainer in the race’s history.
The Kinross-based handler won the world’s greatest steeplechase for a second time last year when Corach Rambler triumphed at Aintree, six years after One For Arthur crossed the line first in 2017.
And with the Randox Grand National now less than two months away, Russell admits she would love to eclipse former trainer Jenny Pitman’s two victories in the race with Corbiere in 1983 and Royal Athlete in 1995.
Speaking after discovering that 2023 winner Corach Rambler has been rated 159 and given a weight of 11st 2lb as he bids to retain his crown, Russell admitted: “I’d say that’s in line with our expectations.
“We’re sort of prepping him for the National but the Gold Cup comes first. He’s doing plenty of work at the moment and then we’ll back off with a couple of weeks left. Winning the National is incredibly addictive. When you win it the first time it’s fabulous, when you win it the second time you want three and you think ‘we can do it again’! It’s obsessive!”
Russell’s 10-year-old is ridden at home by her partner and assistant trainer, the eight-time champion jump jockey Peter Scudamore. Since his moment in the sun last year, the gelding has finished fifth of six at Kelso in October and third of four in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock Park just four weeks later.
And Scudamore said: “We’re very, very happy with him. We just take it each day at a time. He seems to be enjoying his work – I thought he ran a good race at Haydock. He clearly enjoys Aintree. He seems to come together this time of year too.”
Corach Rambler won the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last March before going on to win the National the following month.
And ‘Scu’ is adamant that his chances of repeating last year’s Aintree feat will not be hindered by a run in the sport’s most prestigious race, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, next month.
He went on: “I remember Rough Quest did it (ran in both). Miinnehoma did it. The Gold Cup is a furlong further than the Ultima so I don’t see it being an issue. The timing is right. I don’t think if he runs in the Gold Cup that he’d be having a harder race than he did in the Ultima (last year). We had a pattern to work from last year and we’ve tried to stick to it. I think sometimes it’s easier to run well in a conditions race than it is in a top handicap off a high weight.”
If Corach Rambler were to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in March and the Randox Grand National four weeks later he would become the first horse for 90 years to do the double in the same season. Golden Miller landed both in 1934.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.