Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lucinda Russel (left) with Peter Scudamore and Corach Rambler
Lucinda Russel (left) with Peter Scudamore and Corach Rambler

Randox Grand National weights reaction:

By Sporting Life
15:03 · TUE February 20, 2024

Lucinda Russell says winning the Randox Grand National is “incredibly addictive” as she bids to become the most successful female trainer in the race’s history.

The Kinross-based handler won the world’s greatest steeplechase for a second time last year when Corach Rambler triumphed at Aintree, six years after One For Arthur crossed the line first in 2017.

And with the Randox Grand National now less than two months away, Russell admits she would love to eclipse former trainer Jenny Pitman’s two victories in the race with Corbiere in 1983 and Royal Athlete in 1995.

Speaking after discovering that 2023 winner Corach Rambler has been rated 159 and given a weight of 11st 2lb as he bids to retain his crown, Russell admitted: “I’d say that’s in line with our expectations.

“We’re sort of prepping him for the National but the Gold Cup comes first. He’s doing plenty of work at the moment and then we’ll back off with a couple of weeks left. Winning the National is incredibly addictive. When you win it the first time it’s fabulous, when you win it the second time you want three and you think ‘we can do it again’! It’s obsessive!”

Download the Sporting Life App

Russell’s 10-year-old is ridden at home by her partner and assistant trainer, the eight-time champion jump jockey Peter Scudamore. Since his moment in the sun last year, the gelding has finished fifth of six at Kelso in October and third of four in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock Park just four weeks later.

And Scudamore said: “We’re very, very happy with him. We just take it each day at a time. He seems to be enjoying his work – I thought he ran a good race at Haydock. He clearly enjoys Aintree. He seems to come together this time of year too.”

Corach Rambler won the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last March before going on to win the National the following month.

And ‘Scu’ is adamant that his chances of repeating last year’s Aintree feat will not be hindered by a run in the sport’s most prestigious race, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, next month.

He went on: “I remember Rough Quest did it (ran in both). Miinnehoma did it. The Gold Cup is a furlong further than the Ultima so I don’t see it being an issue. The timing is right. I don’t think if he runs in the Gold Cup that he’d be having a harder race than he did in the Ultima (last year). We had a pattern to work from last year and we’ve tried to stick to it. I think sometimes it’s easier to run well in a conditions race than it is in a top handicap off a high weight.”

If Corach Rambler were to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in March and the Randox Grand National four weeks later he would become the first horse for 90 years to do the double in the same season. Golden Miller landed both in 1934.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo