Randox Grand National weights reaction:

Lucinda Russell says winning the Randox Grand National is “incredibly addictive” as she bids to become the most successful female trainer in the race’s history.

The Kinross-based handler won the world’s greatest steeplechase for a second time last year when Corach Rambler triumphed at Aintree, six years after One For Arthur crossed the line first in 2017. And with the Randox Grand National now less than two months away, Russell admits she would love to eclipse former trainer Jenny Pitman’s two victories in the race with Corbiere in 1983 and Royal Athlete in 1995. Speaking after discovering that 2023 winner Corach Rambler has been rated 159 and given a weight of 11st 2lb as he bids to retain his crown, Russell admitted: “I’d say that’s in line with our expectations. “We’re sort of prepping him for the National but the Gold Cup comes first. He’s doing plenty of work at the moment and then we’ll back off with a couple of weeks left. Winning the National is incredibly addictive. When you win it the first time it’s fabulous, when you win it the second time you want three and you think ‘we can do it again’! It’s obsessive!”