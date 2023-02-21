Trainer Emmet Mullins admitted he “can’t complain” after the handicapper gave Noble Yeats a 19lbs higher rating in this year’s Randox Grand National, 12 months after winning the Aintree showpiece.

At 11st 11lbs only three horses – Any Second Now, Conflated and Hewick on 11st 12lbs – will have more on their backs, but Mullins remains optimistic his stable star can create more history on April 15th. Noble Yeats was a shock 50/1 winner in 2022, handing jockey Sam Waley-Cohen a fairytale victory on his final career ride and becoming the first seven year old to succeed since Bogskar in 1940. A year later and with a new rider on board the eight year old bids to become only the second horse in history – after Golden Miller in 1934 - to win the prestigious Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and Randox Grand National in the same year. Mullins said: “I can’t complain with a rating of 166. It’s 19lbs more than last year which will be a big ask but he seems to have progressed well this year and we know he takes to the fences. It’s horses for courses and fingers crossed he can put up a bold show.”

Noble Yeats began the season in disappointing fashion, being pulled up in a Grade Three contest at Auteuil in France, but returned in style with back-to-back victories at Wexford and then Aintree for the Grade Two Boylesports Many Clouds Chase, with new jockey Sean Bowen on board on both occasions. Bowen rode him again in January in the Grade Two Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and despite finishing third Mullins was able to take positives from the performance. He explained: “I suppose we had a bit of a hiccup first time up (Auteuil) and it didn’t go to plan but since then we haven’t looked back and he ran very well in his two wins. And while he didn’t win at Cheltenham on his last run, he galloped all the way to the line so staying is definitely his forte.” Asked whether he gives any thought to following Golden Miller into the history books, Mullins added: “It’s definitely one race at a time. You don’t think of the accolades but if he is lucky enough to do it then he’ll get the accolades that he deserves. “It’s special to have a horse run in those types of races, a Gold Cup or a Grand National, but to have a horse who you know is good enough to compete in them at the business end of those races – that’s the exciting part and what keeps the yard going. “I would say it hasn’t really fully sunk in even now. Winning the National on our first try in the race, it has probably been lost on me how much goes into it and how many other years people have been trying to win the race and not succeeded, so I’d say I’ve been spoilt a bit and it’s hard to comprehend what happened. I’m sure one day it’ll hit me!”