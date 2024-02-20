Randox Grand National weights: Hewick tops list but only seven British horses in top 34

Shark Hanlon concedes King George hero Hewick is a worthy top-weight for this year’s Randox Grand National at Aintree.
The last-gasp Kempton winner has been handed 11st 12lb for the April 13 spectacular, putting him at the top of the 87 contenders for the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile contest. A Cheltenham Gold Cup date awaits next month first, however, with Hanlon dreaming of a big-race hat-trick in the crown jewels of the staying chase calendar.
He said: “I knew he’d have top-weight. You have to expect that. He probably deserves top-weight. I think the trip will suit him. He’s going for the Gold Cup first and please God he comes out of the Gold Cup safe and if he does he’ll definitely head there (to Aintree).
“It’s a mighty day. It’s one of those days you look forward to all year. The National, the Gold Cup and the King George at Kempton – they’re the three big days in England aren’t they, so it’s great to have a runner there.”
While Hewick – who is one of 56 Irish-trained possibles – has proven himself at Grade One level and numbers the American Grand National on his CV, he is no stranger to major handicaps, with the €850 purchase having prevailed off 11st 7lb in the 2022 Galway Plate after also landing the bet365 Gold Cup off 3lb less.
Hanlon feels conditions rather than weights are key for his contender, with the revised safety limit of 34 meaning there is just 20lb between Hewick and those who would be at the bottom of the field, with Latenightpass, Minella Crooner and Run Wild Fred all sitting on 10st 6lb.
He added: “The most important thing is that he gets good ground. With fewer runners in the race this year, there won’t be quite as much weight between us and the horses at the bottom. In previous years the difference could be a fair bit more and we’d be giving more away. He won the Galway Plate off nearly top-weight, he won the bet365 (Oaksey Chase at Sandown Park) off a big weight. It’s not that he’s not used to carrying top-weight and he carries it very well. All is great with him and he couldn’t be better. I’m very, very happy with him.”
Last year’s winner Corach Rambler is off 11st 2lb this time for Lucinda Russell having gone up 13 pounds in the ratings. He was carrying 10st 5lb last April, with the second-placed Vanillier allotted 10st 8lb off a four pounds higher mark than in 2023 – as he tries to turn the tables.
Conflated, one of a battalion of Gordon Elliott-trained entries, is second in the handicap on 11st 9lb while 2022 winner Noble Yeats is 1lb lower, with Emmet Mullins plotting a Stayers’ Hurdle spin at Cheltenham before another Aintree challenge.
Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno is the highest-weighted of Willie Mullins’ team on 11st 4lb – the same weight as Gary Moore’s Welsh National winner, Nassalam.
The John McConnell-trained Mahler Mission has been among the leading contenders for some time and has been given 11st 1lb, with other key names including Henry de Bromead’s pair of 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo (11st 2lb) and Aint That A Shame (10st 9lb), who was a gamble in the race last year but trailed home well beaten.
Six fewer runners will go to post this year as part of safety changes made by Aintree, with the reduction in field size leaving some fancied names already needing a number of runners to drop out. The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Monbeg Genius is one of six entries currently sitting on 10st 4lb with a number in the low 40s, which would have been sufficient in many other years to make the final field, while Panda Boy – one of four 14-1 co-second-favourites with William Hill, is rated 1lb below but at a number in the 50s.
1 Hewick (IRE) 9 11 12 169 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon IRE
2 Conflated (IRE) 10 11 9 166 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
3 Noble Yeats (IRE) 9 11 8 165 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE
4 Capodanno (FR) 8 11 4 161 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins IRE
5 Coko Beach (FR) 9 11 4 161 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
6 Nassalam (FR) 7 11 4 161 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
7 Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 9 11 3 160 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE
8 Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 8 11 2 159 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE
9 Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 11 2 159 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
10 I Am Maximus (FR) 8 11 2 159 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins IRE
11 Janidil (FR) 10 11 2 159 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins IRE
12 Minella Indo (IRE) 11 11 2 159 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
13 Asterion Forlonge (FR) 10 11 1 158 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins IRE
14 Mahler Mission (IRE) 8 11 1 158 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell IRE
15 Stattler (IRE) 9 11 1 158 Mr R. A. Bartlett W. P. Mullins IRE
16 Classic Getaway (IRE) 8 11 0 157 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins IRE
17 Delta Work (FR) 11 11 0 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
18 Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10 11 0 157 Ms Rachel Carthy M. F. Morris IRE
19 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 9 10 13 156 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
20 Galvin (IRE) 10 10 12 155 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
21 Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9 10 11 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
22 Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8 10 11 154 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott IRE
23 Eldorado Allen (FR) 10 10 10 153 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
24 Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9 10 10 153 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell IRE
25 Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10 10 9 152 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
26 Fury Road (IRE) 10 10 9 152 Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
27 James du Berlais (FR) 8 10 9 152 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins IRE
28 Bronn (IRE) 7 10 8 151 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins IRE
29 Vanillier (FR) 9 10 8 151 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE
30 Dusart (IRE) 9 10 7 150 Bartlett & Carthy Nicky Henderson
31 Le Milos (GB) 9 10 7 150 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton
32 Longhouse Poet (IRE) 10 10 7 150 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil IRE
33 Mr Incredible (IRE) 8 10 7 150 Paul Byrne & J. Carthy W. P. Mullins IRE
34 Latenightpass (GB) 11 10 6 149 Mrs P. A. Ellis Dan Skelton
35 Minella Crooner (IRE) 8 10 6 149 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott IRE
36 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10 10 6 149 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
37 Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7 10 5 148 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins IRE
38 Chemical Energy (IRE) 8 10 5 148 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
39 Mac Tottie (GB) 11 10 5 148 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
40 Favori de Champdou (FR) 9 10 4 147 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
41 Limerick Lace (IRE) 7 10 4 147 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell IRE
42 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 10 4 147 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins IRE
43 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 8 10 4 147 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill
44 Roi Mage (FR) 12 10 4 147 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE
45 The Goffer (IRE) 7 10 4 147 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott IRE
46 Chambard (FR) 12 10 3 146 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
47 Eklat de Rire (FR) 10 10 3 146 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE
48 Embittered (IRE) 10 10 3 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
49 Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8 10 3 146 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton
50 Gevrey (FR) 8 10 3 146 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
51 Glengouly (FR) 8 10 3 146 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins IRE
52 Kitty's Light (GB) 8 10 3 146 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams
53 Panda Boy (IRE) 8 10 3 146 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil IRE
54 Busselton (FR) 7 10 2 145 Mr Michael Hilary Burke Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE
55 Empire Steel (IRE) 10 10 2 145 Alan Wight Sandy Thomson
56 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 10 10 2 145 The Minions Jim Boyle
57 Malina Girl (IRE) 7 10 2 145 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell IRE
58 Desertmore House (IRE) 9 10 1 144 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil IRE
59 Fantastic Lady (FR) 9 10 1 144 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson IRE
60 Highland Hunter (IRE) 11 10 1 144 Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan Fergal O'Brien
61 Kinondo Kwetu (GB) 8 10 1 144 Gunalt Partnership Sam England
62 Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9 10 0 143 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
63 Ontheropes (IRE) 10 10 0 143 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins IRE
64 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10 10 0 143 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
65 Amirite (IRE) 8 9 13 142 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead IRE
66 Angels Dawn (IRE) 9 9 13 142 Mr Alfred Sweetnam S. Curling IRE
67 Annual Invictus (IRE) 9 9 13 142 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
68 Diol Ker (FR) 10 9 13 142 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
69 Riaan (IRE) 7 9 13 142 Philip J. Reynolds Gordon Elliott IRE
70 Sail Away (FR) 8 9 13 142 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton
71 Samcro (IRE) 12 9 13 142 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
72 Macs Charm (IRE) 9 9 12 141 Macs Charm Syndicate Colm A. Murphy IRE
73 Cepage (FR) 12 9 11 140 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
74 Dunboyne (IRE) 9 9 11 140 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott IRE
75 Iron Bridge (IRE) 8 9 11 140 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill
76 Tullybeg (IRE) 9 9 11 140 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
77 Famous Bridge (IRE) 8 9 10 139 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
78 Ashtown Lad (IRE) 10 9 9 138 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
79 Frontal Assault (IRE) 9 9 9 138 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
80 Mister Coffey (FR) 9 9 9 138 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
81 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11 9 8 137 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies
82 Tommie Beau (IRE) 9 9 7 136 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins
83 Revels Hill (IRE) 9 9 6 135 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Revels Hil Harry Fry
84 Where It All Began (IRE) 8 9 6 135 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE
85 Moroder (IRE) 10 9 2 131 Mrs Ann Leftley Seamus Mullins
86 Full Back (FR) 9 9 1 130 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
87 Minella Trump (IRE) 10 9 1 130 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
87 entries go forward
56 Irish-trained
Not qualified
Battleoverdoyen (IRE), Fakiera (FR), Its On The Line (IRE), Placenet (FR), Royal Thief (IRE), So des Flos (FR).
Scratched
Celebre d'Allen (FR)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.