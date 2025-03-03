Randox Grand National still aim for Kandoo Kid

Paul Nicholls is looking forward to getting Kandoo Kid ready for the Randox Grand National following his run at Newbury on Saturday.

Winner of the Coral Gold Cup at the track in the autumn, he dropped in trip at the weekend for the Greatwood Gold Cup and could finish only eighth, beaten just over 20 lengths by winner Booster Bob. However, speaking on Monday’s Betfair Ditcheat Diary the trainer insisted he was pleased with the run – and how the grey has come out of the race too. “I had Million In Mind members here on Sunday morning and I paraded him for them in the sunshine and he looked fantastic, I don’t think he hardly lost a kilo,” he said.

An update on how Grand National contender, Kandoo Kid, came out of Saturday's race and reflections on a racecourse gallop for just some of Team Ditcheat's Cheltenham contenders with @Betfairbarry and @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/r5C54I5myk — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 3, 2025