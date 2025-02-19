Randox Grand National: Should trial winners be guaranteed a run?

Should a ‘win and you’re in’ element be added to some of the Randox Grand National trials?
The question was posed on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast following the victory of Famous Bridge in Saturday’s Haydock version.
Nicky Richards’ charge holds an entry at Aintree but is number 80 on the list at this stage and seemingly has no hope of making it into the final field.
Graham Cunningham feels it’s a move that could bring a different type of horse back into the modern National.
“I’ve always thought that’s a potentially good idea if it’s judiciously used, I wouldn’t have six or eight scattered through the season,” he said.
“But I think it has several-fold benefits. It has the potential to make the trial race on the day more competitive, very good from a PR point of view, and it could get a very progressive young horse into the race that otherwise wouldn’t be there and that’s something the National does lack these days, progressive younger horses who are coming through the ranks.
“If you look at the list of potential National runners a hell off a lot of them won’t have won a race this season, and that’s not to say they can’t win the National as we’ve seen before, but I do think there is mileage for a couple of win and you’re in races. The Haydock one would be a pretty good contender.
“I think there were ten declared in that race at the weekend and most of them had practically no chance of getting into the Aintree race. It doesn’t sit quite right when you have a stat like that.”
Fairyhouse stage a very significant trial for the National on Saturday in the Follow ToteRacing On Twitter Bobbyjo Chase and few of the main contenders there needn't worry about making the final line-up.
So what can we expect?
“I think you can look forward to a very interesting contest for starters, if they all turn up. There’ll be more than likely a Willie Mullins winner as he’s won it every year bar one since 2016 and he has five entered, all of whom would have realistic chances,” reasoned Timeform’s Billy Nash.
“Obviously most eyes will be on I Am Maximus, last year’s Grand National winner and they’re clearly working back from Aintree with him. There was a bit of encouragement to take from his Irish Gold Cup run but last year he came to Fairyhouse and won the Bobbyjo and the weights are out and they’re not going to get a penalty if they win it again.
“Intense Raffles, last year's Irish Grand National winner, has had a couple of spins over hurdles and not really cut any ice but expect a better performance from him, then you’ve got the likes of Nick Rockett, the Thyestes Chase winner, he’s in there as is Grangeclare West but I’d be surprised if he runs.
“He’s still in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and I wouldn’t be surprised if they let him go there, Minella Cocooner last year’s bet365 Gold Cup winner could go, then you have the likes of Capodanno and Gentlemansgame.
“It’s a potentially cracking contest and hopefully we’ll be a good bit wiser after the Bobbyjo at the weekend.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.