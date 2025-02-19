Randox Grand National: Should trial winners be guaranteed a run?

The question was posed on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast following the victory of Famous Bridge in Saturday’s Haydock version.

Nicky Richards’ charge holds an entry at Aintree but is number 80 on the list at this stage and seemingly has no hope of making it into the final field.

Graham Cunningham feels it’s a move that could bring a different type of horse back into the modern National.

“I’ve always thought that’s a potentially good idea if it’s judiciously used, I wouldn’t have six or eight scattered through the season,” he said.

“But I think it has several-fold benefits. It has the potential to make the trial race on the day more competitive, very good from a PR point of view, and it could get a very progressive young horse into the race that otherwise wouldn’t be there and that’s something the National does lack these days, progressive younger horses who are coming through the ranks.

“If you look at the list of potential National runners a hell off a lot of them won’t have won a race this season, and that’s not to say they can’t win the National as we’ve seen before, but I do think there is mileage for a couple of win and you’re in races. The Haydock one would be a pretty good contender.

“I think there were ten declared in that race at the weekend and most of them had practically no chance of getting into the Aintree race. It doesn’t sit quite right when you have a stat like that.”