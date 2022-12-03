First introduced in 2000, the reserves system allowed up to four reserves to be allocated for the Grand National following the final 48-hour declaration stage. The reserves were utilised if one or more of the original declarations was a non-runner by 1pm on the day before the race, with the reserve taking the racecard position of the relevant non-runner – something which many customers found confusing in feedback received by Aintree Racecourse.

A total of 13 reserves obtained a run in the Randox Grand National over the years, most recently three in 2022.

Explaining why the reserves system will no longer be operated from 2023 onwards, Aintree’s Clerk of the Course, Sulekha Varma, said: “We constantly monitor and review all aspects of the Randox Grand National. The reserves system was introduced with the aim of giving us the best possible chance of ensuring we have a maximum field of 40 runners.