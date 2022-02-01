The winner in 2018 and 2019, Gordon Elliott’s charge was denied a possible hat-trick bid in 2020 due to the pandemic and owners Gigginstown House Stud decided against running in 2021.

Instead, he ran in the Grade One Betway Bowl and was fourth to Clan Des Obeaux after lifting the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival for a third time. Now a 12-year-old, Tiger Roll has been well beaten on both his starts this season.

Among Elliott’s other possibles are Galvin, winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last year and successful in the Grade One Savills Chase in December, and Samcro.

Last year’s winner, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times, could try to repeat the feat that saw Rachael Blackmore become the first female rider to take the world’s most famous steeplechase. Any Second Now, trained by Ted Walsh, is another leading fancy having finished third in 2021.