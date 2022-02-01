Tiger Roll is among 107 entries for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 9.
The winner in 2018 and 2019, Gordon Elliott’s charge was denied a possible hat-trick bid in 2020 due to the pandemic and owners Gigginstown House Stud decided against running in 2021.
Instead, he ran in the Grade One Betway Bowl and was fourth to Clan Des Obeaux after lifting the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival for a third time. Now a 12-year-old, Tiger Roll has been well beaten on both his starts this season.
Among Elliott’s other possibles are Galvin, winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last year and successful in the Grade One Savills Chase in December, and Samcro.
Last year’s winner, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times, could try to repeat the feat that saw Rachael Blackmore become the first female rider to take the world’s most famous steeplechase. Any Second Now, trained by Ted Walsh, is another leading fancy having finished third in 2021.
The horses who finished fourth to eighth respectively – Burrows Saint, Farclas, Blaklion, Discorama and Jett – could also try again.
The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Cloth Cap, who was pulled up last April when sent off favourite, is on the list once more. Among others of note are the O’Neill-trained Easysland, Warwick Classic Chase victor Eclair Surf, Irish Grand National scorer Freewheelin Dylan, Scottish National winner Mighty Thunder and Becher Chase heroine Snow Leopardess.
The first two home in the Ladbrokes Trophy, Cloudy Glen and Fiddlerontheroof, are in the mix as is Windsor Avenue, who landed the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on Saturday.
Welsh National victor Iwilldoit and Castlebawn West, winner of the 2020 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown, were both prominent in the market but have not been entered.
Achille (FR) 12 Mrs Vida Bingham Venetia Williams
Agusta Gold (IRE) 9 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald Willie Mullins Ireland
Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Anibale Fly (FR) 12 Mr John P. McManus Tony Martin Ireland
Any Second Now (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Ted Walsh Ireland
Assemble 8 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph O'Brien Ireland
Back On The Lash 8 Mr M. Boothright Martin Keighley
Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Blaklion 13 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
Brace Yourself (IRE) 9 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade Ireland
Braeside (IRE) 8 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Brahma Bull (IRE) 11 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins Ireland
Burrows Saint (FR) 9 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins Ireland
Caribean Boy (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Chantry House (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters Ireland
Chris's Dream (IRE) 10 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Class Conti (FR) 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins Ireland
Cloth Cap (IRE) 10 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O'Neill
Cloudy Glen (IRE) 9 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams
Coko Beach (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Commodore (FR) 10 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams
Conflated (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Court Maid (IRE) 9 Rory F. Larkin Thomas Mullins Ireland
Death Duty (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Defi Bleu (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Definite Plan (IRE) 10 Mr James J. Reilly Gordon Elliott Ireland
Deise Aba (IRE) 9 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs
Delta Work (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
De Rasher Counter 10 Makin' Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle
Didero Vallis (FR) 9 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams
Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson
Discorama (FR) 9 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan Ireland
Discordantly (IRE) 8 The Odd Fellows Partnership Jessica Harrington Ireland
Domaine de L'Isle (FR) 9 12 Oaks Racing and Mr Ian Hutchins Sean Curran
Double Shuffle (IRE) 12 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George
Easysland (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill
Eclair Surf (FR) 8 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle
Eklat de Rire (FR) 8 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Elegant Escape (IRE) 10 Mr J. P. Romans Colin Tizzard
El Presente 9 Davies Pilkington Yarborough Brooke Kim Bailey
Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 8 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy Ireland
Escaria Ten (FR) 8 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland
Eurobot 8 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland
Farclas (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
Fortescue 8 Mr T. F. F. Nixon Henry Daly
Franco de Port (FR) 7 Bruton Street V Willie Mullins Ireland
Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10 Miss Sheila Mangan Dermot Anthony McLoughlin Ireland
Full Back (FR) 7 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
Galvin (IRE) 8 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland
Go Another One (IRE) 10 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland
Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
Gwencily Berbas (FR) 11 Mr Aidan J. Ryan David Pipe
Highland Hunter (IRE) 9 Mr T. Barr Paul Nicholls
Hill Sixteen 9 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Itchy Feet (FR) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Olly Murphy
Jerrysback (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs
Jett (IRE) 11 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Olly Murphy
Kalooki (GER) 8 Mr Andrew L. Cohen Philip Hobbs
Kapcorse (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Paul Nicholls
Kauto Riko (FR) 11 Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners Tom Gretton
Kildisart (IRE) 10 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Ben Pauling
Larry 9 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland
Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9 Mr Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson
Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
Mac Tottie 9 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
Melon 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins Ireland
Mighty Thunder 9 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell
Milan Native (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Minella Times (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Mister Fogpatches (IRE) 8 Mr J. B. Fahy Pat Fahy Ireland
Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Mortal (IRE) 10 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott Ireland
Mount Ida (IRE) 8 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Noble Yeats (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland
Off You Go (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Charles Byrnes Ireland
Ontheropes (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins Ireland
Phoenix Way (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Harry Fry
Pink Eyed Pedro 11 Mr David Brace David Brace
Plan of Attack (IRE) 9 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Poker Party (FR) 10 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Potters Corner (IRE) 12 All Stars Sports, Davies & RacehorseClub Christian Williams
Robin des Foret (IRE) 12 The 119 Partnership John McConnell Ireland
Roi Mage (FR) 10 Mr D. G. Pryde Patrick Griffin Ireland
Romain de Senam (FR) 10 Judith Wilson David Pipe
Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Sam Brown 10 Mr T. C. Frost Anthony Honeyball
Samcro (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Santini 10 Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry
School Boy Hours (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Noel Meade Ireland
Scoir Mear (IRE) 12 Mr John P. McManus Thomas Mullins Ireland
Secret Reprieve (IRE) 8 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Smoking Gun (IRE) 9 D.Barnard,N.Courtney,M.Madden,Gin&GGee's Gordon Elliott Ireland
Snow Leopardess 10 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Stones And Roses (IRE) 8 P. Reilly/C. Reilly Willie Mullins Ireland
The Big Dog (IRE) 9 Damien J. Kelly/Colin Kelly Peter Fahey Ireland
The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 9 The Ginge Army Nigel Twiston-Davies
The Two Amigos 10 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin
Tiger Roll (IRE) 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Time To Get Up (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill
Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby
Two For Gold (IRE) 9 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey
Uisce Beatha (IRE) 9 The Has Been's Sophie Leech
Via Dolorosa (FR) 10 Judith Wilson David Pipe
Windsor Avenue (IRE) 10 Phil & Julie Martin Brian Ellison