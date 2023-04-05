Sporting Life
Watch our Grand National preview
Watch our Grand National preview

Randox Grand National preview video: Horse-by-horse guide

By Sporting Life
13:14 · WED April 05, 2023

There are 57 horses still in the Randox Grand National and Timeform duo Phil Turner and Dan Barber guide you through them in four minutes, 45 seconds.

Well that was the challenge - a horse-by-horse preview in the time it took the field to complete the second circuit last year.

Spoiler alert, they fail - but do get the first 40 by the time Noble Yeats passes the post - and add the other 17 in a blur afterwards.

So for an early guide to the Aintree runners next week - watch the video below.

🔥 Grand National quick fire horse-by-horse guide 🔥

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

