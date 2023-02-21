Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Cheltenham
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Delta Work - top on Timeform ratings
Delta Work - top on Timeform ratings

Randox Grand National preview: Timeform ratings after weights published

By Phil Turner
15:02 · TUE February 21, 2023

Delta Work tops the Timeform ratings for the 2023 Grand National following Tuesday afternoon’s weights launch for the Aintree showpiece on April 15th.

The ten-year-old will be bidding to provide trainer Gordon Elliott with a fourth National win following on from Silver Birch (2007) and Tiger Roll (2018 & 2019), whilst the latter’s owners Gigginstown House Stud are also hunting a fourth win having previously landed the jackpot with the Mouse Morris-trained Rule The World in 2016.

Last year’s third Delta Work will be bidding to emulate 2004 victor Amberleigh House, who was the last horse to win the race 12 months on from finishing third, whilst you have to go all the way back to Red Alligator in 1968 to find the next previous example of this.

“As those historical statistics suggest, the task for placed horses is usually much stiffer the following year as the BHA handicapper tends to hit them nearly as hard as the winner,” explained Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner.

Timeform Jumps Offer

“By contrast, Delta Work has been eased to a BHA mark of 159, which must be viewed as potentially lenient for a horse with no less than five Grade 1 chase wins on his CV. Admittedly, he may struggle to mix it at that exalted level nowadays, but he’s taken very well to the new discipline of cross-country chasing and his experience of the Grand National course last year won’t be lost on him. All in all, he looks a worthy successor to his same connections’ Tiger Roll.”

Elliott has entered 18 other horses - nine of which are also owned by Gigginstown (including the first three from Sunday’s Punchestown Grand National Trial, Coko Beach, Death Duty and Defi Bleu) – and clearly has plenty of other possible live contenders.

“Galvin has long appealed as a Grand National type but, unlike Delta Work, he’s been left on a BHA mark in the mid-160s despite having had his limitations exposed a bit at Grade 1 level this winter. Instead, the lightly-raced Pencilfulloflead is the other Elliott runner who currently makes the most appeal from a ratings viewpoint," Turner added.

Irish-trained horses have dominated the last two editions of the race, being responsible for seven of the first nine home last year and ten of the first eleven in 2021. That balance of power is reflected towards the head of the 2023 weights, with only two British-trained runners making it into the top 20 highest-weighted horses.

Last year’s hero Noble Yeats figures towards the top of that list and it’s certainly not out the question he’ll add his name to the likes of Reynoldstown, Red Rum and Tiger Roll as a back-to-back winner – indeed, he’s progressed so well this winter that he’s 1lb ahead of 2022 runner-up Any Second Now on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings despite the fact he’s significantly worse off with that rival this time around.

Sky Bet's new customer offer

That said, although the home-trained challenge may be lacking in quantity it isn’t without quality. Three of the principals from Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup – Le Milos, Remastered and Corach Rambler - figure highly on Timeform ratings, whilst Rehearsal Chase third Happygolucky seems to have discarded prematurely by ante-post punters on the back of one disappointing run over an inadequate trip.

“Le Milos makes the most appeal of that quartet as he looks to have all the right attributes to develop into an Aintree horse,” Turner said. “He would definitely join Delta Work on my shortlist at this stage, whilst the Irish-trained pair Mr Incredible and Vanillier are others who catch the eye at bigger odds. As ever, however, a lot can change between now and April 15th!”

Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings for the 2023 Randox Grand National

182 DELTA WORK

181p LE MILOS

180 AIN’T THAT A SHAME

180 FURY ROAD

180 VANILLIER

179p CORACH RAMBLER

179p GA LAW

179 ASHTOWN LAD

179 GAILLARD DU MESNIL

179 MR INCREDIBLE

178 CAPODANNO

178 HAPPYGOLUCKY

178 OUR POWER

178 PENCILFULLOFLEAD

178x THE BIG BREAKAWAY

Selected others

177 NOBLE YEATS

177 QUICK WAVE

177 REMASTERED

176 ANY SECOND NOW

176 LONGHOUSE POET

176 THE BIG DOG

175+ THE SHUNTER

174 CAREFULLY SELECTED

174 HEWICK

173 GALVIN

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING