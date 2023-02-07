A total of 85 entries are revealed today for the 175th running of the Randox Grand National at Aintree, the most valuable Jump race run anywhere in the world with a total prize fund of £1 million.

Of the 85 entries, 54 are trained in Ireland including the latest two Randox Grand National heroes in Minella Times (2021) and Noble Yeats (2022). Another Irish-trained entry is Hewick, who already has a “National” victory to his name having taken the American version at Far Hills, New Jersey, in October. An outing in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup beckons first for Hewick, as his trainer John “Shark” Hanlon outlined at a media event on Monday organised by The Jockey Club at his County Carlow yard. Hanlon said: “The key thing for Hewick is good ground. If we ended up in Cheltenham and the ground ended up getting soft, I’d definitely have to think about it because Aintree is only down the road. But we’ll see. I never saw the ground soft at Cheltenham on a Friday, the last fifteen years I’d say we had good ground, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Shark Hanlon with Hewick