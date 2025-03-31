Randox Grand National news: Jonathan Burke to ride Stay Away Fay

But despite the late change of plan the trainer, who will saddle five runners in the race he won back in 2012 with Neptune Collonges, believes he has a solid super sub in Burke.

However, with jockey being required back in France, where she is the number one rider to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, it has forced Nicholls to look elsewhere.

The eight year old, who is a general 66/1 chance for the world’s most famous steeplechase, was set to be partnered by Bryony Frost at the weekend.

Nicholls said: “I’ve jocked Johnny Burke up on Stay Away Fay as Bryony rang me this morning to say she was unavailable for the ride. Bryony used to ride Stay Away Fay every day and I thought she would be a good fit to ride him, but these things happen. I’m delighted to have secured Johnny for the ride.

"I had been talking to him for the last month and I had in my mind that if he didn’t have a ride to have him as first reserve God forbid anything happened to any of the others. Johnny will have a sit on him on Wednesday morning and we will go from there.”

Although Stay Away Fay scored at the top level over hurdles when winning the 2023 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival he has so far yet to scale those heights in six starts over fences

And while Shantou gelding, who finished down the field on his return to fences in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Festival, is without a win since landing the Grade Two Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown back in 2023, Burke is looking forward to the ride.

Burke said: “It is great to be riding for Paul in the race and it is great to be part of the race as well. You can take positives from his run at Cheltenham and as he has been aimed at the race, rule him out at your peril. He is obviously a high class horse and those fences you don’t know what they can do to him as they might just rejuvenate him. I’m going to pop down Wednesday morning to sit on him and tick all the boxes.”

While this represents a late change of plan Burke admits it is not the closest to the race that his services have been summoned.

He added: “The latest call up was on Regal Encore back in 2019 as I got the ride on the day after Barry Geraghty got injured earlier on during the meeting. That was at 11am on the morning so it is nice to have the best part of a week to focus on it. Paul mentioned there might be something floating around six weeks ago, but nothing really came of it. When you get to this stage nearly every ride is sewn up to get a ride at this stage is great as it is tough for English based riders to get a ride in the race.”