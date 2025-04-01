Randox Grand National meeting ground latest for Aintree

Jon Pullin is happy with the ground at Aintree ahead of the Randox Grand National Festival which begins at Aintree on Thursday April 3.
The acting clerk of the course has been watering the track for over a fortnight thanks to the dry spring and on Tuesday he told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast:
"The Grand National course is good to soft and the Mildmay course, both chase and hurdles, is good to soft and good in places. We commenced watering the week commencing the 17th (of March) and different parts of the track have had differing amounts. It's an average of 50 millilitres that both tracks have had, the Grand National course is good to soft and we're aiming to start no quicker than that.
"It's been a daily cycle of five to seven millilitres on average, we had one day where we missed the cycle a few days ago as we were happy with where we were. We're in a good place now.
"Given a three-day festival with the conditions as they are; dry conditions and temperatures around 18 degrees, we'd like to start Thursday on the Mildmay with good to soft as the lead description. We're looking to make sure there's plenty of give on the National course for all three days, but particularly the Saturday (as per BHA directives)."
WATCH: RELIVE THE CLOSEST GRAND NATIONAL OF ALL TIME!
The 2012 Grand National was the closest in history and winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his emotions during this fascinating interview complete with thrilling race footage.
