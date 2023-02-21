Any Second Now, Conflated and Hewick top the weights for the Randox Grand National.

The Irish-trained trio have all been allotted 11st 12lb, one pound more than last year's winner Noble Yeats and Galvin. Royal Pagaille (11st 8lb) is the highest-weighed horse among the British team. BHA Chase Handicapper Martin Greenwood who framed the weights said: “This year we are doing well at the top end for horses rated in the 150s and 160s and there are a handful of very good horses entered, including last year’s winner Noble Yeats. “Noble Yeats has around 20lbs more than last year but his form this season in Graded races is the reason for that. The three horses at the top of the handicap - Conflated, Any Second Now and Hewick - you would think are all quite likely to run and it’s very positive that the quality of the race at the top end of the handicap is well up to standard.

“As regards Hewick’s win in the American Grand National, we officially regard that race as a hurdle race on our system as the obstacles there are a kind of mix between our hurdles and fences. The hurdle team had him running up to a mark in the mid-150s when he won that day and I don’t think it told us anything about him we didn’t already know really. Obviously the fact he cost so little, won at Sandown Park, was unlucky when he unseated at Listowel, has been over to America and won means he is the feelgood story of the race. His trainer has been very positive and I hope he runs. “There weren’t any horses that caused me any particular difficulties this year - they were all more or less straightforward horses. In terms of getting a run on the day, I would say you would be looking at horses rated around 142 or 143. When I get the entries, I try to get my homework done on the Irish entries, as well as keeping up with the Irish racing which is going on at the same time as that in Britain. I make notes every time I watch a race and give them a header to jolt my memory if needed, but sometimes I do find myself going back and looking at the odd race replay.