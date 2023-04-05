Businessman Jimmy Fyffe reckons “the whole of Dundee” will be behind Hill Sixteen, as he bids to bring the Randox Grand National trophy back to the city.

The 54-year-old’s pink and black silks have been a staple on racecourses for the last two decades or so and Fyffe has won plenty of notable races in that time, though having a runner in the Aintree spectacular has eluded him thus far. However, he will see a dream realised when the Sandy Thomson-trained Hill Sixteen lines up for him and close friend Scott Townshend, who he got to know through owning a string of pubs in the area. And Fyffe believes that the 10-year-old, who is currently a 66-1 chance with official betting partner William Hill for glory on April 15th, is well worth his place in the 40-strong line-up, especially if the ground turns out to be in his favour.

Fyffe said: “This is my first runner in the Grand National and I’ve always had an ambition of having a runner in the race - it’s been very difficult getting here. We’ve had ups and downs with trying to get this horse in the race, so it’s all systems go in two weeks’ time. “Honestly, the whole of Dundee will be gripped watching this race! I’ve got all the family coming down for three nights for the whole festival and I’m hoping to have seven runners over the three days. One winner would do us! “Hill Sixteen is going there with a chance. If there’s a touch of ‘soft’ in the going and he’s at his best, he’s got to have a serious chance. We knew he would really need the run on his last start at Kelso. We’d got his wind done and he had another little niggle, but he got a good blow there and it’s all systems go now. He’s bucking and kicking and squealing and hopefully Sandy (Thomson, trainer) gets him spot on. “He was second in the Becher Chase (over the Grand National fences) a couple of years ago and I thought he ran really well in it again this season (when seventh). The ground probably wasn’t in his favour that day and he was probably too far back, but if you watch the race again he’s the best finisher out of the lot of them. He’s staying on like a train so this extra distance shouldn’t be a problem for him at all. “When I was a bit younger I used to watch everything on the TV and I just love watching the race. I would record it and watch it again and again, it’s just such a fascinating race to watch and to think I’m actually going to have a runner is very special – and nerve-racking!” Fyffe has just shy of 30 horses in training currently and six of those are with close friend Scott Townshend. When asked about how their partnership came about, he explained: “I own a lot of pubs in the Dundee area and Scott has got into the pub trade as well. “He leases a few pubs from me and we just got to know each other over the last six or seven years through that. “He’s got the same passion for horseracing as I do, so it’s a meeting through business which has led to us becoming really good mates. We’re two landlords taking on the big boys!”