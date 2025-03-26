Sporting Life
Trainer Henry De Bromhead
Randox Grand National: Henry De Bromhead set to run two

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed March 26, 2025 · 1h ago

Minella Indo and Senior Chief are both on track to represent Henry De Bromhead in the Randox Grand National on Saturday week.

The former ran a cracker to finish third behind I Am Maximus in the race last season and has had two runs so far this term, at Punchestown in October and a Grade Two hurdle at Navan last month.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “He loved it there last year, ran a cracker to finish third and he seems in good form.

"He worked well the other day so we’re happy with him.

“Senior Chief won well at Cheltenham in October, was a bit disappointing in the Coral Gold Cup, but he seems good now and we’ve aimed him at the National so we’ll see."

