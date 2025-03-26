Randox Grand National: Henry De Bromhead set to run two

Minella Indo and Senior Chief are both on track to represent Henry De Bromhead in the Randox Grand National on Saturday week.
The former ran a cracker to finish third behind I Am Maximus in the race last season and has had two runs so far this term, at Punchestown in October and a Grade Two hurdle at Navan last month.
Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “He loved it there last year, ran a cracker to finish third and he seems in good form.
"He worked well the other day so we’re happy with him.
“Senior Chief won well at Cheltenham in October, was a bit disappointing in the Coral Gold Cup, but he seems good now and we’ve aimed him at the National so we’ll see."
