Flooring Porter and Keith Donoghue
Flooring Porter - scratched from the Grand National

Randox Grand National entries: Willie Mullins trio among seven absentees

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue March 03, 2026 · 2h ago

Seven horses have been scratched from the Randox Grand National at the latest forfeit stage.

Willie Mullins’ Appreciate It was retired shortly before the weights came out and is out along with stablemates Blizzard Of Oz, Ile Atlantique and Impaire Et Passe.

Flooring Porter is another absentee having suffered a setback which rules him out for the spring while the other defectors are Deafening Silence and Mister Coffey.

69 for forward in the race with Iroko 6/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power ahead of I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West who are both 10/1.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

