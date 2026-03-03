Randox Grand National entries: Willie Mullins trio among seven absentees

Seven horses have been scratched from the Randox Grand National at the latest forfeit stage.
Willie Mullins’ Appreciate It was retired shortly before the weights came out and is out along with stablemates Blizzard Of Oz, Ile Atlantique and Impaire Et Passe.
Flooring Porter is another absentee having suffered a setback which rules him out for the spring while the other defectors are Deafening Silence and Mister Coffey.
69 for forward in the race with Iroko 6/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power ahead of I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West who are both 10/1.
