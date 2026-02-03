Menu icon
Patrick Mullins celebrates winning the Grand National
Nick Rockett lands last year's Randox Grand National

Randox Grand National entries and latest betting

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue February 03, 2026 · 30 min ago

Iroko is 7/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power after 78 horses were entered in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

JP McManus’ charge finished fourth in last year’s renewal behind the Willie Mullins-trained trio of Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West, all of whom are entered again.

The champion trainer has 15 entries in total, his team completed by Appreciate It, Captain Cody, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Lecky Watson, Quai de Bourbon, Shanbally Kid, Spanish Harlem, Blizzard Of Oz, Ile Atlantique, Impaire Et Passe and O’Moore Park.

There are 49 entries from Ireland including 12 for Gordon Elliott.

The home defeat includes Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning and Haiti Couleurs, who is already the winner of the Irish and Welsh Grand National.

Latest betting for the Randox Grand National

Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 7 Iroko, 12 I Am Maximus, 14 Haiti Couleurs, 16 Nick Rockett, 20 Grangeclare West, Panic Attack, 25 Captain Cody, Montys Star, Mr Vango, Three Card Brag, 33 Better Days Ahead, Firefox, Johnnywho, L’Homme Presse, Now Is The Hour, Resplendent Grey, Spanish Harlem, Spillane’s Tower, 40 bar

