Randox Grand National entries and latest betting

Iroko is 7/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power after 78 horses were entered in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
JP McManus’ charge finished fourth in last year’s renewal behind the Willie Mullins-trained trio of Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West, all of whom are entered again.
The champion trainer has 15 entries in total, his team completed by Appreciate It, Captain Cody, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Lecky Watson, Quai de Bourbon, Shanbally Kid, Spanish Harlem, Blizzard Of Oz, Ile Atlantique, Impaire Et Passe and O’Moore Park.
There are 49 entries from Ireland including 12 for Gordon Elliott.
The home defeat includes Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning and Haiti Couleurs, who is already the winner of the Irish and Welsh Grand National.
Latest betting for the Randox Grand National
Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 7 Iroko, 12 I Am Maximus, 14 Haiti Couleurs, 16 Nick Rockett, 20 Grangeclare West, Panic Attack, 25 Captain Cody, Montys Star, Mr Vango, Three Card Brag, 33 Better Days Ahead, Firefox, Johnnywho, L’Homme Presse, Now Is The Hour, Resplendent Grey, Spanish Harlem, Spillane’s Tower, 40 bar
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.