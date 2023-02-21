HILL SIXTEEN (100/1) – Matt Brocklebank

While the Irish horses garner most interest after the unveiling of the weights for the Randox Grand National (and I’m not too displeased with the 11st given to long-term fancy Gaillard Du Mesnil), it is also important to keep an eye on where the cut-off looks likely to end up being for some of those home-based contenders rated around the 140-mark.

One such horse is HILL SIXTEEN who might just sneak into the final field with a bit of luck having been allotted 10st 2lb.

His best performance in recent seasons came over the National fences when beaten a nose by Snow Leopardess in the 2021 Becher and I thought he ran an encouraging race when seventh to Ashtown Lad in the same race this time around back in December.

He’d previously finished third in a hot race at Kelso won by Cotswold Chase runner-up Sounds Russian – with subsequent winners Castle Robin and Eva’s Oskar in behind – and I reckon shrewd Scottish trainer Sandy Thomason has had half an eye on the big one back at Aintree with this horse all season.

Hopefully he’ll continue to build towards peak fitness with another spin now the weights are published and, providing there’s still a bit of rain around come mid-April, he can surely outperform those huge antepost odds.