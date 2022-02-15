Any Second Now tops the Timeform ratings out of the remaining 104 entries for the 2022 Randox Grand National following Tuesday's announcement of the weights for the big race.

The Ted Walsh-trained ten-year-old will be bidding to go two places better than when finishing just over eight lengths behind Minella Times when third in last year’s renewal – though that bare result doesn’t tell half the story! “Any Second Now shaped like very much the best horse at the weights in last year’s race and could be considered an unlucky loser given he lost his place completely around halfway when badly hampered by a faller,” explained Timeform’s chase handicapper Phil Turner. “He did remarkably well to get back into contention after that, particularly as it was a race where those trying to come from the off the pace seemed at a disadvantage.

“In truth, the Grand National hasn’t been his lucky race so far as he was among the favourites for the abandoned 2020 renewal before Covid intervened! The likes of Red Alligator, Specify and Ben Nevis all tasted Grand National glory twelve months on from suffering wretched luck at Aintree, so connections will be no doubt be hoping for a similar change of fortune with Any Second Now. “He’s been keeping his powder dry over hurdles so far this term, but he was campaigned similarly last season before showing high-class form when winning his Aintree prep run once the weights had been revealed. Hopefully the same will happen this time around and, all in all, he looks one for the short-list even off a 7lb higher mark than last year.” The Cotswold Chase one-two, Chantry House and Santini, have been let off quite lightly by the BHA handicapper following that race and figure prominently on Timeform ratings as a result, although the Cheltenham Gold Cup is reportedly the main target for both at this stage (comments which also apply to Gordon Elliott-trained top weights Conflated and Galvin).

By contrast, last year’s hero Minella Times looks to have plenty on his plate off a 15lb higher mark this time around. He’s set to carry the same weight (11-04) as dual winner Tiger Roll, whose BHA mark of 161 (just 2lb higher than for his second win in 2019) may tempt connections to try and equal Red Rum’s record of three National wins after sitting out the 2021 renewal with him. “Regardless of whether Tiger Roll runs or not, Gordon Elliott looks to have a really strong team again, with recent Punchestown winner Death Duty (33/1) and, in particular, Escaria Ten (25/1) making each-way appeal at current odds. "Fellow Irish raider Noble Yeats is another interesting runner – his chasing debut win represents strong form, whilst the way he’s been campaigned since has clearly been designed at getting him qualified for the National without damaging his mark too much. His recent sale to the Waley-Cohen family is hardly a negative too given Sam Waley-Cohen’s excellent record over the National fences. “That said, it bears repeating that plenty can happen between now and the big race, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if several different names figure prominently towards the top of the ratings come April 9,” Turner added. Timeform’s Randox Grand National ratings