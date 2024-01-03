Ramses De Teillee in "amazing form" ahead of Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase

Pipe said: “He is 12 now but he is in amazing form. He is the same as when he was a four-year-old. His enthusiasm is amazing. He is four pounds lower than when he was second in the race last year and this has been the plan for a long time.

Despite Ramses De Teillee not being sighted since finishing fifth in a handicap chase at Chepstow back in April the Grand National winning trainer insists the three mile contest has long been on the agenda for the grey Martaline gelding.

The dual Grade Two winning hurdler will bid to secure his most valuable victory over fences in the £100,000 contest on his seasonal return and give Nicholashayne handler Pipe his second success in the race having previously claimed it with Soll in 2016.

“The ground is what it is, but he will like the ground, although he would probably like it better on the hurdles course where it will be heavier, however there will not be any excuses on that front.

“He has had several wind operations, and they don’t last forever, and we knew we wanted to go for this first time out. His enthusiasm is amazing as he never has an off day. He comes out bouncing every day and loves life. We have had him since we got him out of a point-to-point as a four-year-old and he has never changed.”

In a career which has seen Ramses De Teillee secure more than £230,000 in prize money from 38 starts under rules Pipe admits that one defeat early on in his career sticks out alongside his numerous successes over both hurdles and fences.

He added: “I thought he was a certainty in his first handicap hurdle in open company off a mark of 119 at Fontwell and I couldn’t believe he got beat that day. He has won what was the Grade Three handicap chase at Cheltenham’s November Meeting which was a great performance, and he has also been second in a Welsh Grand National and the Grand National Trial at Haydock Park.

“He also had a ball going back in novice hurdles and he managed to win two Grade Two prizes at Doncaster and Haydock Park in that sphere which was good.”

While Ramses De Teillee has been a success on the racetrack he is also a firm favourite at home according to Pipe, who admits is a big supporter of the veterans’ chase series.

Pipe added: “He is a bit of an awkward ride up the gallops, but he is a great character. When the other owners come to see their horses they always go give him an apple or a carrot. Caroline Tisdall is always feeding him when she comes down. He is such a popular horse and the staff all love him.

“We now just want to get him there on Saturday and enjoy the day. I’m sure I’ve said it before but these veterans’ chases are one good thing racing has put on as everyone enjoys them. They are always very competitive and worth decent prize money.”