Ramatuelle lifts Papin prize at Chantilly

Amy Murphy’s Myconian briefly threatened to get involved but it was Aidan O’Brien’s His Majesty who stayed on for second, beaten four lengths.

She was always travelling very kindly in the hands of Aurelien Lemaitre and once asked to put the race to bed, there was never a question she was going to quicken away.

Her only defeat came on her second outing when beaten by Beauvatier, a subsequent Listed winner who is now unbeaten in three.

This time though, it was all about Head’s hugely-promising filly, who has won three of her four starts.

The Group Two at Chantilly has been dominated by overseas raiders in recent years, with the likes of Tis Marvellous, Signora Cabello and Blackbeard all on the roll of honour.

Oh she's VERY good! Ramatuelle wins the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin in impressive style at @fgchantilly for Christopher Head, Aurelien Lemaitre and @tonyparker ... pic.twitter.com/BiWwXH5lct

It continues a great season for Head, who has enjoyed plenty of success with Blue Rose Cen and Big Rock already.

The winning filly is owned by a syndicate which includes former NBA star Tony Parker, who told Sky Sports Racing: “It was a great win and I’m very happy for the team.

“The coach has a plan and now it’s on for the (Prix) Morny next month.

“She’s at home here, that’s her third win here and she’s clearly comfortable here at Chantilly, hopefully it will be the same next month.

“She’s super calm, it looks like she knows what she wants to do and she’s loving it. Her number one quality is her calmness. She has a huge heart and huge talent.

“I just like to share everything with our team, we share the same passion.”

Head said: “She was incredible, she loves the speed and she’ll be going to the Morny for sure. I just can’t wait to get to that race.

“I was not concerned about her being keen as there was nobody who wanted to go in front of her, she’s capable of doing better than that, of course.

“She’s pretty much like an older horse, it’s a pleasure to see her in races behave this way.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org