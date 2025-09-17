Ralph Beckett-trained Stanhope Gardens dies in gallops incident

The talented son of Ghaiyyath, who pushed Delacroix close in last October's Autumn Stakes at Newmarket and was earlier this year pitched into the Derby at Epsom following a comeback win at Salisbury, has lost his life in unfortunate circumstances while in exercise.

Stanhope Gardens ran under the ownership of Marcstown Ltd And New Chelsea and, speaking on behalf of the New Chelsea Thoroughbred syndicate, Emma Spencer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It's really sad, he was a lovely horse and sadly we definitely didn't get to see the true potential of him.

"He was fifth in the Derby and it was all systems go to run at Ayr this Saturday which would have been the perfect stepping-stone to get back on track.

"It was a freak accident at home, a real tragedy, and it's just really sad as he was such a lovely soul of a horse as well."

Chelsea Thoroughbreds was founded by the late Richard Morecombe and Spencer, who has continued the organisation since his passing last year, said: "We did have a runner in the Derby a few years back but to own a horse that ran really creditably in the Derby is everybody's dream. It's a shame that Richard wasn't around to see that but I just think being by Ghaiyyath, and the way that he was, he would have been a really lovely four-year-old.

"I think Ralph thought that everything was really back to where he wanted it and everyone was excited about him going to Ayr. So it's desperately sad, gutting for Ralph and the team at home."