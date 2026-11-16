Rain a welcome arrival for Exeter, Fakenham and Kempton Park

Exeter, who have suffered the most from the after-effects of a baking-hot summer, have seen their first four meetings of the autumn called off because of hard ground.

Heavy rain came too late to save Monday's meeting but the track has posted a going report of 'Good to Firm, Firm in places' ahead of their next fixture on Sunday and predict an ease in conditions with up to 40mm of rain forecast by raceday.

Exeter got 8mm of rain on Sunday and another heavy band is expected on Monday evening into Tuesday.

Fakenham, who have lost two meetings, look set to go ahead for the first time this winter with their extra fixture on Sunday.

They are calling their going as 'Good' and the track, with one fence taken out per circuit to allow new grass to establish itself, was given the thumbs up by the course inspector on Friday.

Kempton Park, yet to stage a jumps meeting this winter, look set to get under way next Monday for their only card before the King George meeting on Boxing Day.

Their ground is described as 'Good, Good to Firm in places' and they are going to continue watering with an unsettled forecast.

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