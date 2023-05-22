At the age of 52 and having precious little to prove in a sporting sense, one could be forgiven for thinking Frankie Dettori might be going through the motions in this his final season as a jockey.

A glorified lap of honour featuring extravagant kisses blown towards adoring crowds, one or two creaky flying dismounts, maybe even the flag of Italy draped around tired shoulders come Champions Day at Ascot, where his glittering career, on British soil at least, is to come to an end.

Think again.

It’s not quite Elton’s five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour - also currently entering its final summer swing - but Frankie’s still standing alright and no doubt feeling like a little kid after bagging Classic trials at Chester and in the hazy York sunshine last week.

Wednesday’s striking Musidora winner Soul Sister is unquestionably an intriguing rival to hot favourite Savethelastdance in the Betfred Oaks, but the Juddmonte-owned Frankel colt Arrest is the more significant of the two for Dettori, who after partnering the horse in a racecourse gallop around Tattenham Corner on Monday morning appears to have moved one step closer to what would be a dream conclusion to his life in the saddle – by winning the 2000 Guineas, the Derby and the St Leger in the same season.

Talk of a possible Triple Crown bid was rife through the winter months and early-spring as the whispers from Ballydoyle surrounding Auguste Rodin grew louder, but while that particular project was going up in smoke on a sodden Rowley Mile, Dettori simultaneously kick-started his own Classic trail aboard Andrew Balding’s Chaldean.

Guineas hero Chaldean, another son of Frankel in the silks of Juddmonte with whom the rider has been so closely associated in recent years thanks in the main to the remarkable exploits of Enable, is no middle-distance horse, that much is clear, but Dettori himself now has his eyes fixed on leg two of the Triple Crown, and it won’t be lost on him that the last jockey to ride the winner of the 2000 Guineas, Epsom Derby and St Leger in the same campaign was Lester Piggott.

“Going into it this last year with a horse with a chance, I couldn’t really expect that to happen,” said Dettori.

“So I’m going to really enjoy it and just let the day happen.

“The word was good in the stables when I came back in the spring [regarding Arrest], the horse has filled out a lot and is in good shape after winning the trial really well. Fingers crossed, he has a great chance in the Derby.

“We took him here [Epsom] to get a feel for Tattenham Corner because races can be won and lost there. He handled it really well and he’s had a good outing.

“I’ve ridden Golden Horn, Cracksman, Emily Upjohn all here at the gallops morning, and many more. It gives them a day out from their normal routine and gets them used to the track. It’s the only time in their career that they’ve got to run flat-out left-handed down a hill so it’s good that they get a feel of it.

“It’s all systems go.”