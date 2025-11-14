Paul Nicholls, Dan and Harry Skelton, Nicky Henderson, Harry Cobden and Nico De Boinville were among the racing heavyweights to throw their backing behind The Sun’s 'Save Our Bets' campaign at a rain-drenched Cheltenham on Friday.

The Listed novice chase, won by Wade Out, carried the title of the campaign which is highlights the potential betting tax raid in Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget on November 26. Reeves is considering proposals to increase the tax bookmakers pay on online sports betting profits from 15% to 25% while online gaming could take a bigger hit. The betting firms have been very clear that any tax rise will have a knock-on effect on their contribution to racing even if the ‘racing tax’ campaign succeeds in keeping the on-line rate for bets on the sport at 15%. The industry contribute over £350million a year to the sport through Levy, Media Rights and Sponsorship.