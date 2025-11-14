Paul Nicholls, Dan and Harry Skelton, Nicky Henderson, Harry Cobden and Nico De Boinville were among the racing heavyweights to throw their backing behind The Sun’s 'Save Our Bets' campaign at a rain-drenched Cheltenham on Friday.
The Listed novice chase, won by Wade Out, carried the title of the campaign which is highlights the potential betting tax raid in Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget on November 26.
Reeves is considering proposals to increase the tax bookmakers pay on online sports betting profits from 15% to 25% while online gaming could take a bigger hit.
The betting firms have been very clear that any tax rise will have a knock-on effect on their contribution to racing even if the ‘racing tax’ campaign succeeds in keeping the on-line rate for bets on the sport at 15%.
The industry contribute over £350million a year to the sport through Levy, Media Rights and Sponsorship.
Ed Chamberlin is another backing The Sun’s campaign, saying: "I would back any campaign like the Sun’s Save Our Bets campaign if it helps protect the long term future and prosperity of the sport.”
Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond added her support, saying: “Racing is facing an existential threat from further taxation. It’s an industry that employs 80,000 people and returns millions of pounds to the economy. I’m fully supportive of the Save Our Bets campaign as it will protect the sport and the people within it".
Sporting Life columnist Richard Fahey is concerned for the future of the sport, the recent Group One-winning trainer saying: “These are very worry times for racing. Finances are already stretched and any increase on betting taxes is going to hit the sport further. I’m backing The Sun’s Save Our Bets campaign.”
And Grand National-winning jockey Daryl Jacob is behind it too, adding: “I’m very happy to support the Sun’s Save Our Bets campaign. An increase on betting taxes is going to have a knock-on effect to the sport’s funding. Racing is a wonderful sport, people love having a bet on it, and I want to see it thrive.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.