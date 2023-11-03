Sporting Life
Hall Lane on his way to victory at Wetherby
Wetherby - passed inspection

Racing weather news: Wetherby given green light

By Sporting Life
07:31 · SAT November 04, 2023

Wetherby has passed a 7am inspection and this afternoon's meeting - featuring the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase - will take place.

Friday's card was abandoned after rain during the week had seen river levels rise markedly at the West Yorkshire venue, leading to pressure on the track’s drainage system and leaving standing water in places.

However it was found to have subsided enough after a dry night to allow racing to take place 24 hours later. Some rails will be moved and there may be a possible hurdle omission.

The going is described a soft, heavy in places.

