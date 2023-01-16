The going at Fontwell was already reported to be heavy following a sustained period of wet weather on Sunday and after officials assessed conditions in the morning ahead of a scheduled seven-race Monday card, the decision was made to draw stumps.

A Fontwell Park tweet read: "Today's fixture (16.01.23) is unable to take place due to a water-logged track after 20mm rain since 2pm Sunday."

There was better news from Ireland with Punchestown all set to race following their morning inspection. The going is heavy and the opening race is a two-mile maiden hurdle at 12.50.