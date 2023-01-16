Sporting Life
Fontwell forced to abandon

Racing weather news: Inspection and abandonment latest

By Sporting Life
09:43 · MON January 16, 2023

Today's meeting at Fontwell has been abandoned due to waterlogging of the course, but Punchestown goes ahead as planned.

The going at Fontwell was already reported to be heavy following a sustained period of wet weather on Sunday and after officials assessed conditions in the morning ahead of a scheduled seven-race Monday card, the decision was made to draw stumps.

A Fontwell Park tweet read: "Today's fixture (16.01.23) is unable to take place due to a water-logged track after 20mm rain since 2pm Sunday."

There was better news from Ireland with Punchestown all set to race following their morning inspection. The going is heavy and the opening race is a two-mile maiden hurdle at 12.50.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

