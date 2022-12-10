It was perhaps no surprise that racing on turf failed to survive given the cold temperatures, but the news from Newcastle came as a shock, especially as no concern was shown until shortly before the first race.

That meant Wolverhampton’s twilight meeting was the sole surviving fixture.

Explaining the Newcastle situation stipendiary steward Adrian Smith, told Sky Sports Racing: “Concerns had been raised by jockeys and trainers regarding the surface.

“We held the inspection with three trainers, three jockeys, the course executive and veterinary officers and what we found was that the surface is fluffed up but as soon as you go down an inch below that, it appears that the ground is frozen underneath.

“Any moisture that is underneath the surface is frozen, it is very firm underneath. Unanimously, the jockeys and trainers all said that it wasn’t safe for horses to race on that ground.

“I spoke to the clerk of the course and asked if they could do any more work and she said they’ve done everything they possibly can at this point. With the temperature due to get lower as the day goes on, it was a no-brainer. There was just no way of getting round things.

“When you get these kind of temperatures, any moisture you get is just solid. The veterinary officers, the jockeys and trainers were all unanimous that it just wasn’t safe to race on. At the end of the day, jockeys’ and horses’ lives are the most important thing. It’s disappointing for everybody, but safety for jockeys and horses is paramount and they come first.”

Frost sheets were deployed at Cheltenham after racing on Friday, but as the mercury began to drop it became a race against time.

It took clerk of the course Jon Pullin and his team around three hours to cover the whole of the New Course, which is used for the two-day International meeting, but in the end their efforts were in vain.

“Temperatures were at zero at the last on Friday and then we began to get the covers down, which we did through tremendous effort in three hours,” said Pullin.