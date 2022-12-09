Day one of the International meeting was first subject to a 7.30am precautionary check – and despite temperatures at Prestbury Park dipping to as low as minus 7.5C overnight, clerk of the course Jon Pullin was encouraged by what he found.

With the frost covers fully lifted, Pullin checked on conditions once more at mid-morning when the meeting got the all clear to race.

Pullin said: “The majority of the covers have been lifted and the ground is raceable underneath, so racing goes ahead.”

The first of six races at Cheltenham is due to get under way at 12.40pm with the scheduled first race on the cross country course already frozen off.

Officials at Prestbury Park will again inspect at 7.30 ahead of Saturday’s meeting, which is due to stage the International Hurdle and the December Gold Cup.

“The covers will go down straight after racing, in fact we’ll actually start the process in the two-and-a-half-mile chute during racing today as we don’t race on that chute after the fourth race,” Pullin added.

“So we’ll get that covered while we continue racing on the round course and then we’ll get the rest of the covers down as soon as we can.

“The forecast is for another minus 3C/minus 4C frost tonight and again temperatures are slow to rise on Saturday morning.”