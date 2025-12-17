Menu icon
Waterlogging threat to meetings
Waterlogging threat to meetings

Racing Weather latest: Ffos Las off and Exeter inspect

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed December 17, 2025 · 32 min ago

Ffos Las have abandoned their Thursday meeting while Exeter will inspect on raceday morning.

The Welsh track assessed conditions at 4pm on Wednesday and found the track to be waterlogged following heavy rain - with more forecast on Thursday.

It was soft, heavy in places at Exeter on Wednesday morning where there was 35mm of rain on Monday.

They will take a look at 7.30am again with rain forecast for the rest of Wednesday and more to come on Thursday.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

