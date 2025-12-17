Racing Weather latest: Ffos Las off and Exeter fit to race

The Welsh track assessed conditions at 4pm on Wednesday and found the track to be waterlogged following heavy rain - with more forecast on Thursday.

The going at Exeter is described as heavy, soft in places but racing is set to be staged as scheduled following a Thursday morning inspection. Conditions will continue to be monitored, however with a further 5-10mm of rain expected through the day.

Exeter Racecourse posted to social media: "Racing goes ahead today after passing this morning's inspection, but we will continue to monitor conditions for our PricedUp Christmas Cup Raceday."