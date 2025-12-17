Racing Weather latest: Ffos Las off and Exeter fit to race

Ffos Las have abandoned their Thursday meeting but Exeter will go ahead as scheduled.
The Welsh track assessed conditions at 4pm on Wednesday and found the track to be waterlogged following heavy rain - with more forecast on Thursday.
The going at Exeter is described as heavy, soft in places but racing is set to be staged as scheduled following a Thursday morning inspection. Conditions will continue to be monitored, however with a further 5-10mm of rain expected through the day.
Exeter Racecourse posted to social media: "Racing goes ahead today after passing this morning's inspection, but we will continue to monitor conditions for our PricedUp Christmas Cup Raceday."
