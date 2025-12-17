Racing Weather latest: Ffos Las and Exeter call inspections

Ffos Las and Exeter have both called inspections ahead of their Thursday meetings.
The former track will stage their precautionary check at 4pm on Wednesday. The going at 9.25am was described as heavy with a yellow weather warning for rain in place for today and raceday itself.
It is soft, heavy in places at Exeter where there was 35mm of rain on Monday.
They will take a look at 7.30am again with rain forecast for the rest of Wednesday and more to come on Thursday.
