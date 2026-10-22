Racing weather latest: Aintree Sunday card under threat

Aintree will have to pass a race day inspection at 8am on Sunday if their Old Roan card, scheduled to be on ITV, is to go ahead.
The track has called a precautionary inspection due to strong winds forecast from Storm Boelo, with current forecasts predicting winds of 30-35 mph and gusts of 50-60 mph.
The ground at Aintree is Good to Soft.
Market Rasen will also hold a precautionary inspection at 8am on Sunday with gusts forecast to reach 52mph ahead of their card.
Again, the track is currently raceable and the ground is Good to Soft, Soft in places. They are monitoring the forecast closely.
BHA reschedule Newbury features
Newbury have been forced to abandoned Saturday's valuable card with the course waterlogged following more rain.
Friday's meeting had already fallen foul of the elements and now the fixture due to feature the BetVictor St Simon Stakes and Horris Hill has followed suit after significant overnight rain.
The BHA swiftly moved to rescheduled the two Group 3 races to Newmarket next week.
A statement read: "The St Simon Stakes will now be contested at Newmarket on Friday October 30 for a prize fund totalling £75,000, with the Horris Hill Stakes taking place at the same venue the following day, Saturday October 31, with a total prize fund of £50,000.
"The Horris Hill will be changed from a colts and geldings race to all-sex. This accounts for the loss of the Listed Radley Stakes from Newbury's fixture, a race for fillies over the same trip as the Horris Hill."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.