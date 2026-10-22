Racing weather latest: Aintree Sunday card under threat

The track has called a precautionary inspection due to strong winds forecast from Storm Boelo, with current forecasts predicting winds of 30-35 mph and gusts of 50-60 mph.

The ground at Aintree is Good to Soft.

Market Rasen will also hold a precautionary inspection at 8am on Sunday with gusts forecast to reach 52mph ahead of their card.

Again, the track is currently raceable and the ground is Good to Soft, Soft in places. They are monitoring the forecast closely.

BHA reschedule Newbury features

Newbury have been forced to abandoned Saturday's valuable card with the course waterlogged following more rain.

Friday's meeting had already fallen foul of the elements and now the fixture due to feature the BetVictor St Simon Stakes and Horris Hill has followed suit after significant overnight rain.

The BHA swiftly moved to rescheduled the two Group 3 races to Newmarket next week.

A statement read: "The St Simon Stakes will now be contested at Newmarket on Friday October 30 for a prize fund totalling £75,000, with the Horris Hill Stakes taking place at the same venue the following day, Saturday October 31, with a total prize fund of £50,000.

"The Horris Hill will be changed from a colts and geldings race to all-sex. This accounts for the loss of the Listed Radley Stakes from Newbury's fixture, a race for fillies over the same trip as the Horris Hill."